Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s wife Madyson reveals “MAJOR closet cleanout” on her IG story

Ricky Stenhouse Jr's wife Madyson Joye Stenhouse revealed her listings on the popular social marketplace "Poshmark" as she planned to clean up her closet. She has listed over 130 items on the platform.

Madyson Joye Stenhouse is popular amongst fans for her chic dressing sense through the elegant dresses she is seen wearing in her social media posts. She is also an active user on Poshmark, a social marketplace where people can connect and buy both new and used clothes.

Madyson regularly lists her clothes for resale and recently shared a picture on her Instagram, mentioning that she was cleaning her closet and putting up a lot of new stuff on her Poshmark handle.

"I'm doing a MAJOR closet clean up on Poshmark. All kinds of brands, itemse, and price points. I'll be adding some tonight and tomorrow!" She wrote on her Instagram story.

Madyson Joye Stenhouse plans to clean her closet (@madysonjoye on Instagram)

Madyson Joye got married to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. back in October of 2022. They had not been dating for a long time prior to this. Their dating life is said to have begun in 2020 and the couple got engaged within a year.

Their son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, was born last year on the 4th of July. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been racing for JTG Daugherty Racing since 2020 and will continue with them under their new name, Hyak Motorsports. The team has been rebranded heading into the next season.

Stenhouse Jr. has been active in the racing arena ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season, recently taking part in the Chili Bowl Nationals, where he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the main feature.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on his performance in the Chili Bowl Nationals after missing out on the main feature

The Chili Bowl Nationals is a popular spot for many NASCAR drivers before heading into the Cup Series season. There were seven drivers from the sport participating in the dirt track event, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was one of them.

He participated in the B-Feature race and despite gaining a few places, finished in P8. Following the result, he could not qualify for the main A-Feature race. Reviewing his performance, he mentioned that he was rather close to advancing to the next round.

"We caught some good breaks there you know, cautions there at the end, and gave it a good shot the last two laps. I ran the top the way I should have, probably a little bit earlier. Probably stayed on the bottom too long, but Chad the guys gave me a great NOS Energy Drink car. Just, I feel like I finally knocked all the rest off you know, kind of late in that B-main."

"So that's a bummer felt like you know, we were really close there at the line and yeah, I'll be replaying those last two laps in my head for a little bit, but all in all good week," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. added

His fellow Cup Series racer Kyle Larson won the Chili Bowl Nationals, clinching his third Golden Driller. The 32-year-old has been an expert when it comes to racing on the dirt.

