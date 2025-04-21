Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson shares heartfelt Easter faith message

Madyson Joye, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., took to social media on Easter Sunday to share a heartwarming message about her faith. Easter is a holiday largely celebrated by Christians and recognizes the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

The wife of the 2023 Daytona 500 champion shared a post to her Instagram story in honor of the holiday. The image, posted by a user with the handle @hertrueworth, penned a message that encapsulated what Easter Sunday means. It said:

"I'll never get over the fact Jesus gave His life for me."

From Madison Joye’s Instagram.

Joye later posted again to her Instagram story with another Easter Sunday post. In a post by Slide Joe Ranch, Joye shared a three-word message with her followers that signified her faith. It said:

"He is risen."

From Madison Joye’s Instagram

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson got engaged in November of 2021. The driver of the #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet got married to Madyson, who's originally from Ashville, Ohio, in October 2022. The couple has one child, a boy named Stetson Steele, who they welcomed into the world on July 4, 2024.

On the racing side of things, Stenhouse competes full-time in the Cup Series for the newly-rebranded Hyak Motorsports team. Once named JTG Daugherty Racing, Stenhouse has been driving for the organization since 2020. The Mississippi native has won two races with the team, including the 2023 Daytona 500 and last fall's Talladega race.

This season, Stenhouse has posted one top-five finish and sits 18th in the points standings. The sole top five of the campaign came at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he wheeled the #47 machine to a fifth-place finish. While he's struggled to find top-10 finishes, Stenhouse has avoided finishing outside of the top 25 in any race this season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said he looked forward to Easter off week ahead of Talladega Cup race

After starting on the outside of the front row for the Food City 500 at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. couldn't translate the quality starting spot into a great finish. The driver of the #47 came home 22nd at Bristol ahead of the off week for the Easter holiday.

Following the race, Stenhouse took to Instagram to make his intentions known that he was anticipating the down time with his family. He also hinted that he's looking forward to go back to Talladega, the site of his latest Cup triumph.

"P22 at @itsbristolbaby. Looking forward to a weekend off with the fam then it’s back to it at Talladega 🤘," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrote.

Prior to joining Hyak Motorsports, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted the #17 for Roush Fenway Racing from 2013-2019. He won two races with the team, both coming in 2017 at Talladega and Daytona, respectively.

