Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson shares hilarious ‘how to start a family feud’ conversation 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye recently shared a playful conversation about sparking a 'family feud' early in the morning. Taking to Instagram, Madyson posted a screenshot of their group chat, where she playfully showcased her 'favorite daughter' sweatshirt, prompting a subtle response from her sister, Kaylin.

Madyson Joye shares a close bond with her sister, Kaylin Goodfleisch Forbush, and on Thursday, Madyson shared one of their light-hearted moments on her Instagram handle. Joye teased Kaylin by flaunting a sweatshirt that she received from their father. The sweatshirt had "favourite daughter" written on it, and in a group chat comprising her father and sister, Madyson sent a picture of the sweatshirt and wrote:

"Thanks, dad for the new sweatshirt!!!" she wrote.

To which Joye's sister gave her a lighthearted reply by writing:

"Hey, whatever you need to do to make yourself feel better, we support you!"

Reflecting upon their lighthearted conversation, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife captioned her Instagram story:

"How to start a family feud at 9am"

Madyson Joye on how to start a family feud early in the morning (Source: @madysonjoye via Instagram

Stenhouse Jr. married Madyson Joye in October 2022, within a few months of getting engaged, in November 2021. Madyson has an impressive resume as she worked as Director of Partnership at Marty Sinder & Associates before working for the NASCAR Cup Series team Richard Childress Racing. She currently works for the Driver Advisory Council and manages the couple's 300-acre Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina.

Madyson Joye and her husband often spend their time at their 300-acre ranch, and earlier this month, Joye got an unexpected visit at her front porch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson expresses delight on unexpected visitors at her 300-acre estate

On January 7, 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of an unexpected visit by her longhorn cows on her front porch.

Joye highlighted that her miniature longhorn cows were moved to the front pasture for a fresh hay day at their estate. She mentioned she loves watching the cows through her front porch while spending time with her poodles and wrote:

"Love having the cows in the front pasture ❤️."

"Being able to see them off the porch makes me happy," she added.

Previously, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife revealed the miniature longhorn cows at their ranch became spoiled after eating their favorite sweet feed every day. However, Stenhouse was not impressed with Joye and gave her a rolling-eye emoji reaction.

The 300-acre Slide Job Ranch is located in North Carolina, and the couple turned their estate into a safe haven for various animals. According to the ranch's website, the property is home to 12 miniature longhorn cows and five miniature donkeys.

