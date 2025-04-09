Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife pokes fun at Todd Gilliland's IG golf post with 4-word comment 

Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland shared an Instagram post regarding his latest golf outing, drawing a cheeky reaction from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye. Stenhouse Jr. and Gilliland are known for their playful jabs on social media, and it looks like the banter now includes their inner circle.

Joye stays active on social media, often sharing glimpses from her visits to Stenhouse Jr's race weekends. Over time, the couple has developed a close bond with FRM's Gilliland, with both drivers seen attending social outings together with their spouses.

On Tuesday, April 8, Gilliland uploaded a series of images on Instagram, recording an easy putt on the golf course. He captioned the post :

"Hold the dots and slide to see me sink a putt"

In the comments, Madyson jumped in to poke fun at his game.

"Still shot a 115," she commented.

Madyson Joye's comment under Todd Gilliland's Instagram post. Source : @Instagram/toddgilliland_

Stenhouse Jr. and Gilliland are separated by 10 points in the driver's standings, sitting at 18th and 23, respectively. If not for Gilliland's 10-point penalty from Daytona, the two would be tied in the standings.

Noah Gragson roasts Todd Gilliland's romantic post with wife

Todd Gilliland recently shared an image with his wife, Marissa Gilliland, from the Cookout 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Reacting to the post, his FRM teammate Noah Gragson dropped a hilarious three-word comment.

In an Instagram post uploaded by Gilliland, he shared a romantic moment with his wife, kissing her on the race track while five fighter jets flew overhead. In keeping with the theme, he captioned the post:

"Love race days with you @marissagilliland_ ❤️"

Gragson was quick to jump in with a playful remark in the comments.

"Get a room," he said.

Noah Gragson's comment on Todd Gilliland's post with his wife. Source: @Instagram/toddgilliland_

Gilliland began his tenure with FRM with a stint in the NASCAR Truck Series before earning a full-time Cup Series seat in 2022. Driving the No.34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the 24-year-old secured his second top-10 finish of the season at Martinsville Speedway. He wrapped up the race in 10th while Gragson struggled and settled for 29th.

Up next, the FRM duo heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More