Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife praises Miranda Lambert with pregnancy fun fact

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye shared an interesting anecdote on Miranda Lambert. On her official Instagram account, Joye uploaded a photo and recalled how Lambert knew about her pregnancy before her parents.
Mrs. Stenhouse recently held a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. In one of the questions, she was asked to talk about her favorite country artist at the moment. Sharing her response, she uploaded a group photo on her story.
Along with Madyson Joye and her husband Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the photo had four more people, including Miranda Lambert. Here's what she wrote:
"I think @mirandalambert will always be at the top of my list. Have loved her music forever. They always say don't meet your heroes but meeting her in 2023 was awesome. She is so sweet and sassy and funny!"
"We got to hangout with her for awhile before her residency show in Vegas (thanks to our sweet friends for the invite). Such a fun night! Fun fact: She knew I was pregnant before my parents did," she wrote.
Here is a screenshot of Madyson Joye's Instagram story:
Miranda Lambert is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. She specializes in the country music genre and is widely regarded as one of the greatest country music artists of all time. Besides this, she also won the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards in 2024.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Joye got engaged to each other in November 2021 in Ashville, Ohio, and then went on to get married a year later in October, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson shared her favorite racetrack
During the Q&A session on Instagram, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye also shared her favorite track. When asked to name it, she replied:
"Daytona has been good to us."
Here's the story of Madyson Joye on Instagram:
Interestingly, Madyson Joye's husband, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500, and to this date, it has been the HYAK Motorsports driver's biggest NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Stenhouse Jr., who started from 31st place from the grid, went on to move to third place by Stage 2. He then claimed the lead and won the longest Daytona 500 (530 miles) race in NASCAR history.
The 37-year-old driver, who was driving for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2023, won the race ahead of Joey Logano of Team Penske and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.
