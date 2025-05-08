Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife shares glimpse of 'Texas things' days after Wurth 400

Days after the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife, Madyson Joye, shared personal moments from the race weekend on Instagram. The post included family photos at the track and behind-the-scenes moments with their son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse.

The race was held on Sunday, May 4, in Fort Worth, Texas. Stenhouse Jr., the 2023 Daytona 500 champion, started 34th but finished sixth in the No. 47 SUNNYD Chevrolet Camaro for Hyak Motorsports. While he didn’t lead laps or earn stage points, he managed to gain 28 positions and pick up 31 points. It was a solid result for the team after a poor qualifying effort.

Madyson’s post included a photo of her kissing Stenhouse Jr. before the race, holding baby Stetson in her arms. Another showed the family smiling next to the No. 47 car on pit road. More pictures followed, capturing relaxed moments with Stetson and Stenhouse Jr., including one near the team hauler and another of father and son examining a motorcoach wheel.

Madyson simply captioned the post:

"Texas things!"

The couple, who got married in October 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina, welcomed their first child, Stetson, on July 4, 2024. Madyson has previously worked in NASCAR communications roles, including a stint with Richard Childress Racing. She now serves as Manager of Communications for the Drivers Advisory Council, and is often seen supporting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the racetrack.

Together, the Stenhouse family also runs Slide Job Ranch, a 300-acre property in North Carolina. The farm is home to various animals, including miniature donkeys, longhorns, and a highland cow named Nessie. Their life on the ranch is regularly shared through social media, where fans also find ranch-branded merchandise.

When Madyson Joye shared a throwback post on her second anniversary with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, marked their second wedding anniversary on October 26, 2024. To celebrate, Madyson shared a series of throwback photos from their wedding day with a caption that read:

“A once in a lifetime kind of love 🤍 Two years down, forever to go.”

The couple married in 2022 at a scenic property by the Ashley River. The outdoor ceremony took place under large magnolia trees with more than 200 guests in attendance. NASCAR drivers and friends like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith were among those who joined the celebration.

Ricky’s father, Rick Stenhouse Sr., stood by him as his best man. Larson was one of six groomsmen, along with others from the NASCAR community, including Matty Snider, Harrison Burton, and Riley Herbst. To end the night, the newlyweds left the venue in a horse-drawn carriage.

As of now, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 240 points. He is set to race again on Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400.

