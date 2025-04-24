Ricky Stenhouse Jr. secures major deal with energy drink rival to Logan Paul's Prime for multiple races

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, NOS Energy Drink has renewed and expanded its relationship with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as a part of a multi-race deal in the ongoing 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. NOS Energy Drink, the globally recognized energy drink company, is a competitor of Prime, a beverage company co-founded by renowned social media personalities Logan Paul and KSI.

NOS Energy Drink will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Stenhouse Jr.’s #47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet in multiple races, starting with this weekend’s Jack Link's 500 at Talladega.

Gordon Smith, the owner of HYAK Motorsports, is excited and looking forward to working with NOS Energy Drink this season. On signing a multi-race deal with the energy drink brand, here’s what Smith said in a team release:

“Partnering with NOS Energy Drink is a huge win for our organization. Their brand represents the same intensity and commitment to excellence that we bring to every race. We’re excited to showcase this partnership on and off the track.”

NOS Energy Drink has been associated with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as a sponsor since his rookie season in 2013. They have served as primary sponsor of him in 29 races.

The other sponsors of Stenhouse Jr.’s for this season include SunnyD, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Rate, Ram Self Storage, Real American Beer, Betr, and Hungry Jack.

Neither HYAK Motorsports nor NOS Energy Drink has mentioned for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for the 2023 Daytona 500 winner.

How Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has performed in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a topsy-turvy season so far in nine races and is in 18th place in the NASCAR Cup Series points table. He has scored only one top-five and one top-10 finish and finished outside the top 20 five times. His best finish of P5 of the season came early at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 37-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, native is currently competing in his sixth season with HYAK Motorsports (previously known as JTG Daugherty Racing). He will look to find some momentum to bring his campaign on track at Talladega Superspeedway, a racetrack where he has won two times in his career.

Catch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in action at Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 27). The event is set to kick off at 3 pm ET on FOX.

