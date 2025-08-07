  • NASCAR
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set to honor late WWE megastar Hulk Hogan at Watkins Glen

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set to honor late WWE megastar Hulk Hogan at Watkins Glen

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:35 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (right). Source: IMAGN
Hulk Hogan (left) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (right). Source: IMAGN

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to honour the wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan. His car will feature colours of Hogan’s wrestling persona and honour his relationship with stock car racing.

Ad

NASCAR driver Stenhouse Jr. will race in honour of the late Hogan, WWE megastar, at the event in Watkins Glen, New York. He will offer his tribute by decorating the racing car with a special design of HULKMANIA Forever with a red, white and blue colour scheme signifying the Hogan beer product, Real American Beer. A sticker of Hogan in the act of tearing his shirt will be prominently displayed on the car, giving it the all-important "Hulkamania" image.

Ad
Trending

Hogan recently passed away as a result of cardiac arrest on July 24th. Stenhouse Jr., of Hyak Motorsports, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet, is using this occasion to honour the legacy and relation of Hogan to racing.

Wrestlezone reported the news on X, summing up the tribute:

"NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Set To Honor Hulk Hogan At Upcoming Race"
Ad

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Eugene Bollea on August 11, 1953, was one of the most iconic and influential professional wrestlers in history. Known for his larger-than-life persona, distinctive blond mustache and charismatic presence, Hogan became the cornerstone of professional wrestling during the 1980s and beyond.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a racing driver who competes in NASCAR, and his most interesting characteristic is his aggressive driving and competitive races in the NASCAR Cup Series. He races in the No. 47 Chevrolet, and since 2025, he has been the driver of Hyak Motorsports.

Ad

Stenhouse has accomplished four career Cup Series victories, with numerous top 10 results on occasion in the latest seasons.

When Hulk Hogan hyped NASCAR amid partnership with Richard Petty's team

In 1995, WWE legend Hulk Hogan made a notable foray into NASCAR by partnering with Richard Petty-owned Petty Enterprises in the Busch Series. As part of this partnership, Hogan sponsored driver Rodney Combs, who raced the #43 car featuring a red-and-yellow paint scheme emblazoned with Hogan's "Hulkster" branding.

Ad

Despite Combs not winning any races that season, he managed three top-10 finishes, providing respectable results for the newly sponsored team. During a press conference, Hogan expressed his enthusiasm by stating (via SpadeRacing):

"I been scouting all the drivers for some time now, brother, and Rodney Combs, he’s got the training, the prayers, the vitamins, to run wild all over NASCAR, jack! NASCAR is the biggest racing series in America, and now with The Hulkster and all his Hulkamaniacs on board, brother, NASCAR's gonna be the biggest racing series in the WORLD, brother!
Ad
“We’re talking main-event races, t-shirts, diecast cars, movies, heck—we might even try to get Rockin’ Rodney Combs in the ring, brother!”

Hogan’s involvement was driven by a strategic partnership between Petty Enterprises and Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications