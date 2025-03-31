Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shares adorable pre-race moment with wife Madyson and son Stetson 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared a heartwarming pre-race moment with his wife, Madyson Goodfleisch, and their son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse. The touching exchange was shared in a story by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., later reshared by his wife on her story.

The post featured a screenshot of a video call, showing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his son Stetson. The caption read,

“The other view @madysonjoye and Stetson with our pre-race FaceTimes.”

Madyson Joye's instagram story. Source: Instagram, @madysonjoye

A previous story from Madyson showed her holding the phone in front of their baby while talking to Stenhouse Jr. on the call. Stenhouse Jr. was tagged in the story.

Madyson Joye's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @madysonjoye

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson welcomed their son on July 4, 2024. They first announced the pregnancy in December 2023.

As for the race at Martinsville Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 20th in the Cook Out 400, driving the #47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports. He secured a total of 17 points to his name.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks about Martinsville’s challenges

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. walked the grid during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying. In an interview, he discussed his son, his dirt racing background, and his interest in golf. He also spoke about the difficulties of racing at Martinsville Speedway, one of NASCAR’s most challenging tracks.

Martinsville is the shortest track in NASCAR at just 0.526 miles, with narrow corners that force close-quarters racing. The tight space leads to frequent contact between cars, often resulting in wrecks. Talking about the nature of racing there and what events usually follow through, he shared,

“If you listen to everybody's radio, I don't think anybody stays calm,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “I feel like at Martinsville, so many things happen, and it's sometimes not the guy right behind you. You got to take into consideration that in short-track racing, you're going to get moved out of the way, and people get their feelings hurt.” (1:08 onwards)

Stenhouse Jr. explained that maintaining composure is difficult because drivers have little room to maneuver. Unlike larger speedways, where cars can spread out, Martinsville forces drivers into bumper-to-bumper battles. This often leads to incidents where a single tap can trigger a multi-car wreck.

One of the most recalled incidents was the one in 2002, when Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace spun each other out while battling for the lead. More recently, Joey Logano’s bump-and-run on Martin Truex Jr. in 2018 secured his place in the playoffs.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started the Cook Out 400 from the 34th position in the 38-car field. So far, in the 2025 season, he is ranked 20th in the standings with 146 points. He has yet to win this year but has one top-five and one top-10 finish.

