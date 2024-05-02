Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs a multi-year contract extension with JTG Daugherty

Former Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has penned a multi-year contract extension with JTG Daughtery.

Long-time NASCAR Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found a new home at single-chartered JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020. After spending seven full seasons with the Brad Keselowski-owned RFK Racing, the veteran driver made the move to Tad and Jodi Geschickter's team.

Stenhouse Jr.'s fourth season with JTGD saw Stenhouse deliver his career's second-best campaign. The 36-year-old clinched a historic Daytona 500 victory to kick off his 2023 season and went on to qualify for the playoffs for only the second time in his career. He finished the season in 16th position.

Having entered his final season with JTG Daugherty in 2024, Stenhouse has now signed a multi-year contract extension with the team. The Memphis, Tennessee native will continue to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro beyond the 2025 season.

According to reports from Jordan Bianchi, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. agreed to a three-year renewal with JTGD in April during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished fourth in that race, Stenhouse's best result so far in 2024.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reacts to contract renewal with JTG Daugherty Racing

Reflecting on his decision to renew his contract, Stenhouse expressed confidence in the team's potential. He said in an official team release:

"When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane. Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together. We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program."

Looking ahead, Stenhouse remains optimistic about the team's prospects. He stated:

"I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team. I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future."

Team owner Gordon Smith echoed Stenhouse's sentiments, praising the driver's contributions both on and off the track since joining the team. Smith added:

"I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver. He has been an asset to our team on and off the race track since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to Victory Lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 11 races. The 36-year-old driver has 165 points to his name, including two top-10 finishes in Atlanta and Talladega.