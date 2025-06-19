Rick Ware Racing countersues Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club over disputed 2026 charter

Legacy Motor Club, owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, sued Rick Ware Racing back in April for backing out of a promised charter sale for the 2026 season. As per the latest news, Rick Ware Racing has filed a countersuit against Johnson’s team, claiming that Legacy Motor Club had falsely reported the sale of their No. 27 charter.

Legacy Motor Club was initially granted a temporary restraining order by the Superior Court Judge for Mecklenburg County. However, it was dissolved in May after Legacy Motor Club failed to present such documents in court that could have secured a preliminary injunction.

As things stand, Rick Ware Racing owns two charters, Charter No. 27 purchased in 2018 and Charter No. 36 purchased in 2020. Team owner Rick Ware’s son Cody Ware will race the No. 27 chartered entry in 2026. At present, it’s being leased to RFK Racing.

“Should RWR be forced to sell Charter No. 27 for 2026, it would have no charter under which to race and would go out of business,” Rick Ware Racing said in a statement. “For this reason, RWR would never have agreed (and unequivocally did not agree) to sell Charter No. 27 in advance of the 2026 season.”

Rick Ware Racing also mentioned that they had tried several times to return a non-refundable deposit of $750,000 provided by Jimmie Johnson’s team. However, it was never accepted. Legacy Motor Club was eyeing a deal at $45 million, making it the highest-valued charter ever sold in NASCAR.

Neither Jimmie Johnson nor any representative from Legacy Motor Club has commented on the matter.

When Jimmie Johnson’s 700th Cup start came to a disappointing end

Jimmie Johnson made his 700th Cup start during this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May. The race didn’t end well for the El Cajon native, as just after 112 of the scheduled 400 laps, his car crashed out.

Right around Turn 4, Johnson’s No. 84 car got loose and spun sideways, initiating a multi-car pileup. The mess collected Connor Zilisch and Cole Custer as well. While they managed to keep going, Johnson’s day came to an end.

Recalling the incident during an interview with NASCAR on Prime, Johnson said (quoted by Motorsport),

“I just make a rookie mistake… the traffic situations are just different with this car. My instincts… I kind of reacted in a way that I shouldn't have. And by the team I realized it, it was too late."

Jimmie Johnson had just two races to run in 2025, the season-opening Daytona 500, where he placed third, and the Coca-Cola 600, where he placed 40th. He could be racing again next year, but for now, that’s just speculation.

