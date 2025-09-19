Rico Abreu breaks down "toughest part" of sprint car racing to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:47 GMT
In Picture: Rico Abreu and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Credit: Imagn Images
Rico Abreu addressed the "toughest part" of being a sprint car racing driver, explaining how one must avoid crashes to remain competitive in the sport long term. Abreu broke down on sprint car racing as he sat with Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently.

Abreu was the guest of the day at Earnhardt Jr.'s latest Dale Jr. Download podcast by Dirty Mo Media. There, the 33-year-old driver from St. Helena, California, spoke about everything related to dirt and stock car racing.

While in the podcast, he was asked to share his expertise on sprint car racing by the former NASCAR driver, Earnhardt Jr. Speaking about this, here's what Abreu said in the video posted by Dirty Mo Media on X:

"I mean you think about it, I've really understood that if I wanted to be in this sport long term, you know, you can't have crashes like that, and put yourself in those positions of uncomfort and really tried to learn like how can I continue to do this without you know, rattling my head every other weekend. Or even just big rough tracks where you're bouncing against this headrest in the seats."
"I mean you can get a frickin' concussion doing that. It's about managing all of that, you know, understanding where you're racing. Who you're racing against and not pushing that extra bit when you're outside of your comfort zone. I think that you know, you could put yourself in big, big bad spots and it, it can be catastrophic at times if you take those big wrecks and then you gotta turn around and race the next night. That's the toughest part," he further added.
Rico Abreu, also known as Rico Emanuel Abreu, is a renowned Sprint car driver. He is the 2014 USAC National Midget Series champion, 2015 and 2016 Chili Bowl winner, 2015 Pepsi Nationals winner, and 2014 Belleville Midget Nationals Champion.

Rico Abreu shared his thoughts after signing for Tony Stewart's team

Rico Abreu let his feelings known after he signed up to race with Tony Stewart's team in the High Limit Racing. Speaking about his new venture, here's what he stated:

Rico Abreu (24) leads the feature at the World of Outlaws sprint car event Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin - Source: Imagn
"Driving for Tony Stewart Racing is a dream come true. Tony has built one of the most respected programs in all of racing, and having the chance to represent TSR feels like a huge reward. Tony has been a friend and mentor to me for many years, and to go racing with him in High Limit Racing is a surreal opportunity that I’m excited to begin.” (via Racingnews.co)

Abreu will drive for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing from next season, and will be in charge of the #24 Sprint car in the Kubota High Limit Racing Series under full-time obligation. Besides this, the team will also run in other series in select events.

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

