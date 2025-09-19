Rico Abreu breaks down "toughest part" of sprint car racing to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Rico Abreu addressed the &quot;toughest part&quot; of being a sprint car racing driver, explaining how one must avoid crashes to remain competitive in the sport long term. Abreu broke down on sprint car racing as he sat with Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently.Abreu was the guest of the day at Earnhardt Jr.'s latest Dale Jr. Download podcast by Dirty Mo Media. There, the 33-year-old driver from St. Helena, California, spoke about everything related to dirt and stock car racing.While in the podcast, he was asked to share his expertise on sprint car racing by the former NASCAR driver, Earnhardt Jr. Speaking about this, here's what Abreu said in the video posted by Dirty Mo Media on X:&quot;I mean you think about it, I've really understood that if I wanted to be in this sport long term, you know, you can't have crashes like that, and put yourself in those positions of uncomfort and really tried to learn like how can I continue to do this without you know, rattling my head every other weekend. Or even just big rough tracks where you're bouncing against this headrest in the seats.&quot;&quot;I mean you can get a frickin' concussion doing that. It's about managing all of that, you know, understanding where you're racing. Who you're racing against and not pushing that extra bit when you're outside of your comfort zone. I think that you know, you could put yourself in big, big bad spots and it, it can be catastrophic at times if you take those big wrecks and then you gotta turn around and race the next night. That's the toughest part,&quot; he further added.Rico Abreu, also known as Rico Emanuel Abreu, is a renowned Sprint car driver. He is the 2014 USAC National Midget Series champion, 2015 and 2016 Chili Bowl winner, 2015 Pepsi Nationals winner, and 2014 Belleville Midget Nationals Champion.Rico Abreu shared his thoughts after signing for Tony Stewart's teamRico Abreu let his feelings known after he signed up to race with Tony Stewart's team in the High Limit Racing. Speaking about his new venture, here's what he stated:Rico Abreu (24) leads the feature at the World of Outlaws sprint car event Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin - Source: Imagn&quot;Driving for Tony Stewart Racing is a dream come true. Tony has built one of the most respected programs in all of racing, and having the chance to represent TSR feels like a huge reward. Tony has been a friend and mentor to me for many years, and to go racing with him in High Limit Racing is a surreal opportunity that I’m excited to begin.” (via Racingnews.co)Abreu will drive for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing from next season, and will be in charge of the #24 Sprint car in the Kubota High Limit Racing Series under full-time obligation. Besides this, the team will also run in other series in select events.