Riley Herbst’s right-hand man calls Carson Hocevar a “moron” amid Darlington mess

Carson Hocevar was called a “moron” by Riley Herbst's spotter for his move at Darlington Raceway on the 6 April 2025. The #77 driver for Spire Motorsports was involved in a major crash during Stage 1 of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
On lap 83, Hocevar and Riley Herbst (#35) battled to avoid getting lapped by William Byron. Byron attempted a bold move down the apron to pass both the drivers, but Hocevar squeezed into Herbst's lane, causing both to spin into the wall. The incident followed an earlier mistake by Hocevar during the race on lap 24, where he spun and cut down a tire, bringing out a caution.
The exchange between Riley Herbst and his spotter showed them criticizing the Spire Motorsports driver. Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR journalist, reported the news on X.
"Herbst spotter after Hocevar comes up: "Oh God dammit, he's a moron!" Herbst: "Dude, I don't know what happened. ... I didn't do anything wrong there, did I? I was just running the top.", he penned
Carson Hocevar is the 2024 Rookie of the Year, following a successful season where he was ranked 21st in the standings and accumulated 686 points with two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He raced in 37 races and had an average finish of 17.9.
The 2025 season has been a mixed bag for the Spire Motorsports driver, with him having a second-place finish (his best yet) but marred by racing incidents. He is ranked 28th in the standings with 113 points but already has three DNFs (more than he accumulated the entirety of last season).
Carson Hocevar opened up about the iconic #3 truck he bought off Facebook Marketplace
Carson Hocevar, a rising star in NASCAR's Cup Series with Spire Motorsports, purchased a truck inspired by Dale Earnhardt's iconic #3 design from Facebook Marketplace. He wanted something "old school-ish" and thought it would be fun to own the unique vehicle, seeing it as a good financial decision.
"I wanted something, you know, kind of old school-ish, you know, car-wise. I saw it on Facebook Marketplace, liked that, and I just thought it would be fun and interesting to have. So I went and basically got it."
Hocevar mentioned that his first stop with the newly acquired truck was at JR Motorsports (JRM), co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller. He shared that he took the car there because he has friends at JRM who were eager to see it.