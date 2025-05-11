“Ripper of a racetrack”: Joey Logano deems Kansas ‘one of the best’ modern era NASCAR venues

Joey Logano made his feelings known about racing at the Kansas Speedway in recent comments made on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Ahead of this Sunday's AdventHealth 400, the three-time Cup champion said Kansas is one of the better venues the sport goes to.

Last week's winner at Texas made it known that Kansas is one of the faster tracks on the circuit, calling it a "ripper" of a 1.5-mile track. With the NextGen car, the Team Penske star noted it's difficult to follow cars in traffic.

Logano explained that you need a wider racetrack, such as Kansas, that provides multiple racing grooves for the cars to run.

"That track is a ripper of a racetrack and it's one of the best NextGen racetracks that we have. For a mile-and-a-half, there's lanes, there's options to go to. That's what makes the NextGen racing good, is that the track has to be wide. We know you can't follow each other directly behind each other. These cars, they don't like it. So, you've got to have a track that's wide. Kansas presents that opportunity for some really good racing," Joey Logano said. (0:02 onwards)

The Kansas Speedway holds claim to the closest finish in NASCAR history, which unfolded in last year's event. Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher to the finish line, winning by 0.001 seconds. In 2023, Larson tangled with Denny Hamlin on the last lap that saw the former nudge his #5 car into the wall, allowing Hamlin to go on and win.

Joey Logano won last week's Cup race at Texas, the first win of his 2025 season. The Connecticut native has one other top-10 finish in 2025, an eighth at Martinsville, and currently sits ninth in the points standings after 11 races.

Joey Logano celebrated National Have a Coke Day while plugging longtime sponsor

Joey Logano has had the backing of Coca-Cola for the bulk of his NASCAR career. Recently, in honor of National Have a Coke Day, the driver of the #22 Team Penske acknowledged his longtime sponsor with a social media post.

Logano reposted an X video of himself and Team Penske employees having a toast of Coca-Cola. The 37-time Cup Series winner made mention of the soft drink's national holiday, writing:

"Cheers! It’s National Have a Coke Day! @CocaColaRacing #CokePartner"

The 2025 Cup Series season marks Joey Logano's 17th full-time campaign and his 13th at Team Penske. Since joining Penske in 2013, Logano has won 35 races and three championships. The titles came in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Logano is teammates at Team Penske with 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney and Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. The organization has won the last three straight Cup titles with Logano ('22, '24) and Blaney ('23).

