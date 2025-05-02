Road America president makes stance clear on NASCAR’s return

Road America President Mike Kertscher commented on the possibility of NASCAR's return to the track in the future, stating that it would be a positive change for the venue. 2025 is the first time since 1992 that none of the three tiers will be visiting Wisconsin.

The Cup Series raced at Road America for the last time in 2021 and 2022. The race had been brought back after a long hiatus, however, it was once again removed in 2023 for the inaugural Chicago Street Course. But, at the same time, the Xfinity Series was a much more regular visitor on the track between 2010 and 2023.

But, considering the schedule, no race would be held on the road course this year, moreover, there are no signs from the sport's authorities on a possible return to the track anytime in the future. Speaking regarding the same, Mike Kertscher, the track's president, said:

"I mean, they know who we are," Kertscher said (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). "They certainly understand what we’re capable of.

"There’s nothing to report. There’s nothing to hide either. If it works for them, it works for them. And we’re here. We’re also not waiting around. We’re moving forward."

Apart from the ovals, the current NASCAR calendar features five road course races, along with one street course race. It is currently tough to say if the sport will consider adding another road course.

Road America would "love to" have NASCAR back in the future

Discussing the slim possibility of the sport returning to Road America in the future, President Mike Kertscher mentioned that while the sport isn't "defined" by racing on the track, it would be a positive for them to host the race.

"We’d love to see NASCAR come back," Kertscher said. "It looks good here. It’s a nice product. Our success certainly isn’t defined by having it here, but we’d love to see it come back."

However, he further mentioned that it is ultimately the authorities' choice to return to the track, considering the many options they have other than Road America.

"I lobby all the time. But ultimately it’s their choice, it's their series. They've got a lot of choices. A lot of people vie for a NASCAR date, many of which have never had one, and we were blessed with so many great years and two wonderful Cup races."

The Road America is a 4.048-mile track, featuring fifteen corners, nine to the right and six to the left, making up for a mostly straight circuit with sharp corners. While it does not give the highest top speeds while racing, it is certainly a challenge for the drivers.

