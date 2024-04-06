Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen was involved in yet another heated altercation with a NASCAR driver, this time in the face of Timmy Hill.

As Christian Eckes drove to his second victory of the season at Martinsville Speedway, Halmar Friesen Racing driver Stewart Friesen dumped veteran Timmy Hill, resulting in a pit road confrontation between the duo. Hill, who was aiming for a Top-10 finish, was involved in a major last-lap collision with Friesen, ultimately settling for a 19th-place finish.

The 31-year-old fuming No. 56 Toyota driver walked over to Stewart Friesen after the race, expressing his frustration with the driver. Despite Friesen's attempt to justify his actions, he ultimately conceded that his behavior was not appropriate.

"I get f***ing wasted every f***ing week," Friesen exclaimed.

In response, Hill pointed out that Friesen was expected to perform better and expressed disappointment in his actions. He said:

"You’re supposed to be better than that. Out of these f***ing kids, you’re supposed to be better."

Following the incident, NASCAR fans took to social media platforms to react to the spat between Friesen and Hill. One user commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"Timmy roasted his a** lol"

A second fan commented:

"@StewartFriesen is on the sh*t list again!"

"If you get yelled at by Timmy, you probably deserve it," commented another user.

"I truly don’t get why Frisen even shows up," added a fourth fan.

"That two weeks in a row he had after race conversation," highlighted another user.

"Stewart needs to go back to dirt and stay there," added another fan.

Stewart Friesen, not long ago, was also involved in a fierce argument with Daytona Truck race winner Nick Sanchez.

Timmy Hill voices frustration with NASCAR Truck Series drivers post-race

In an interview with Bob Pockrass after the race, Hill voiced his frustration with the behavior of his fellow Truck Series drivers, labeling them "a bunch of terrible drivers." The Hill Motorsports driver stated:

"That was not respectful. Stewart (Friesen) is frustrated. As soon as I go over there he was spitting and spewing about how he got treated dirty all day long by a bunch of bad drivers. They're a bunch of terrible drivers here in the Truck Series. These vehicles look all destroyed, it's a shame."

Criticizing the chaotic nature of the NASCAR race, Timmy Hill added:

"It's unfortunate because this race, it wasn't much of a race there at the end, it was just chaos and nasty and it's not what I signed up for."

Piloting the No. 52 Toyota, Stewart Friesen finds himself 15th in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after six races. Timmy Hill, on the other hand, is ranked 18th, with 103 points to his name.