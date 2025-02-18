“Rocketman for all the wrong reasons” : NASCAR fans react as Ryan Preece drops ‘new profile pic’ in astronaut suit after Daytona airborne crash

Ryan Preece took to his social media account to take a dig at his recent airborne crash at the recently concluded Daytona 500. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver shared an edited photo of himself in an astronaut suit, cleverly depicting his airtime during the race. Fans noticed the photo and shared their reactions on social media.

For the second time in four races, Ryan Preece found himself airborne at Daytona International Speedway, this time after coming in contact with a wrecked Christopher Bell. During the race's third stage, Cole Custer of Haas Factory Team had pushed Joe Gibbs Racing's Bell from behind.

As a result, the #20 driver lost control of his car and hit the wall on the right at a high speed. In a rebound, Bell turned to the left, and hit the incoming #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Preece, coming at high speed. As a result, the RFK driver went airborne for a while and landed on the grass.

Prior to this, Ryan Preece suffered a dozen barrel rolls during the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway after being hit from behind. As the #60 driver experienced similar incidents within two years of racing, he chose to address it with humor.

He shared a photo of himself in a NASA astronaut spacesuit on X, and subsequently made it his new profile picture. Comprehending the meaning, fans took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter:

A fan wrote, "Rocket Man for all the wrong reasons. Hopefully we can make it for the right reasons soon."

Another fan wrote, "Dude has been to space more recently than actually astronauts."

"@elonmusk can space x sponsor his car for the next daytona race," wrote another fan.

"Never have I witnessed a profile picture that made me laugh as hard as I did and then feel bad about it later," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Spaceman Preece to the rescue."

Ryan Preece joined the Brad Keselowski co-owned RFK Racing in 2025 after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing, went defunct at the end of 2024.

Ryan Preece let his feelings known after shocking crash at Daytona

Following his shocking crash in the 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, Ryan Preece shared his thoughts after he came out of the in-field medical center.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) gets airborne after a wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Speaking about his unlucky experience, the RFK Racing driver, said:

"I don't know if it's the diffuser or what that makes these cars like a sheet of plywood when you walk out on a windy day. But when the car took off like that and it got real quiet, all I thought about was my daughter."

"I'm lucky to walk away but we're getting really close to somebody not being able to. Very grateful but yeah, that sucks. This thing was fast. It's frustrating when you end your day like this," he further added.

Notably, William Byron won the race and made it two Daytona 500 wins in back-to-back years. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing and Jimmie Johnson of Legacy Motor Club finished the race in second and third places, respectively.

