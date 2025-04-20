Rockingham update: Jesse Love DQ'd after post-race inspection, Sammy Smith seizes the win

In a major turn of events at Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love has been stripped of his second win of the season. The Stock Car Racing Association disqualified the driver after a post-race inspection, awarding JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith the win.

During a post-race inspection, the governing body found an issue with the rear suspension of Love's car. NASCAR credited the #2 Chevy driver with the last position (38th). Love made a pass in the restart during the overtime to move up from third to first, earning his first win at a non-drafting track.

NASCAR on FOX's Instagram page shared the news and stated:

"Jesse Love has been disqualified after failing postrace inspection in Rockingham. Sammy Smith has been awarded the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory."

NASCAR moved JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith from the runner-up position to the winner, marking his first victory in the series this season. Additionally, Parker Retzlaff has been promoted to his career-best finish of second. Meanwhile, Harrison Burton was moved to third, Brennan Poole to fourth, and Taylor Gray to fifth.

Jesse Love dedicated his Rockingham triumph to his girlfriend's late sister

Before the post-race inspection results came in, the Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love was named the winner of the Rockingham Speedway race in an overtime finish. Following the same, during a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Kim Coon, Love dedicated his win to his girlfriend's late sister, who passed away a year ago yesterday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver revealed she suffered from a type of skin cancer that took her life. Love mentioned he saw her fighting back the disease and stated:

“My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out. Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica.”

The Rockingham triumph marked Jesse Love's second win of the season. His first win came at the season's opening race at the Daytona International Speedway in Feburary 2025.

Since then, the #2 Chevy driver has consistently made the top ten. Love currently ranks third on the Xfinity Series points table with 286 points (before deducting the points scored at Rockingham Speedway). He also secured one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

