Rodney Childers eyes Rackley W.A.R. role as Late Model crew chief weeks after NASCAR exit

Rodney Childers, who was once the crew chief for former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, is supposedly now seeking a job at Rackley W.A.R. The Statesville-based stock car racing team recently notified via X that they were hiring a new crew chief for their late model lineup.

Earlier this year, Rodney Childers joined Spire Motorsports as the crew chief for Justin Haley. But the team, owned by Jeff Dickerson, announced towards the end of April that they had parted ways with Childers after just nine races into the 2025 season.

Speaking of the same, Childers said (quoted by Newsweek),

“You could kind of tell after we got racing a little bit that maybe it wasn't going the way that we all wanted, and a lot of times that's performance-based or that can be how things are going at the shop or how things are going at the racetrack, and what's the communication like, and just the chemistry of all of it. It's not one person, it's not two people, it's 200 people, and just figuring that out as we went."

Despite being a championship-winning crew chief in his own right, Rodney Childers was left without a job. So when Rackley W.A.R. offered one, Childers opted in.

He reshared their post, along with an emoji of a guy raising his hand, indicating that he wanted the job.

At present, Rackley W.A.R. fields the No. 29 for Kevin Harvick, the No. 25 for Ross Chastain, the No. 62 for William Sawalich, and the No. 26 for Dawson Sutton in the Late Model category. In Pro Late Models, Rackley fields the No. 25 for Isaac Kitzmiller.

They also field the No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado for Sutton in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I want to get last 700 races”- Rodney Childers reveals what he wants to add next to his resume

When Rodney Childers joined Spire Motorsports, he brought with him the experience of more than 600 races. As of today, he owns 40 Cup Series wins with Kevin Harvick, including the 2014 series championship.

But Childers wants more. On that note, he said in a statement,

“I want to be a crew chief in the Cup Series, like I've been. I want to get past 700 races. I want to get to that 50-win mark. I want to be with a good team and a good driver who can win races. I want that to be clear.”

"I'm looking forward to figuring that out over the next six months and hopefully getting back in Victory Lane,” Childers added.

It seems that Rodney Childers is now open to a role outside of the NASCAR Cup Series as well. Rackley W.A.R. recently joined hands with Kevin Harvick for its Late Model and Truck Series programs.

The collaboration includes Harvick and his son Keelan running select Super Late Model and Pro Late Model races.

