Rodney Childers pens down heartfelt note of thankfulness for departing ARCA team

The legendary crew chief, Rodney Childers, wished the Venturini Family for all they have done for NASCAR. The sale of the team to Nitro Motorsports is expected to be concluded at the end of the season.

Venturini Motorsports is highly respected American professional stock car racing team that has primarily made its name in the ARCA Menards Series. Founded in 1982 by Bill Venturini Sr. - a two-time ARCA Menards Series and former NASCAR driver - the team has been dominant force in ARCA racing, holding the record for the most successful ARCA team with 107 all-time series victories and multiple championships. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Alex Bowman have taken the wheel for the team.

On April 18th, Venturini Motorsports announced the sale of the team to Nitro Motorsports, a racing team founded by Nick Tucker. The sale will take effect on October 15, 2025.

Rodney Childers shared his thoughts on the exit of the Venturini family from Venturini Motorsports and wished them the best. He said he was proud of Nick for what he has done for Venturini and ARCA Menards as a whole. He also thanked Venturini family for its contribution to the motorsport. He tweeted:

"Super proud of Nick and what he has been able to build over the last 10 years. I know he will continue to do great things. And at the same time, so thankful for the Venturini family and everything they have done for our sport for so many years."

Rodney Childers is a stock car racing crew chief who works for the Spire Motorsports #7 Chevrolet team (Justin Haley). He has 40 NASCAR Cup Series race wins as a crew chief, including the championship-winning season of Kevin Harvick in 2014.

Rodney Childers reflected on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR championship-winning haul

Rodney Childers reflected on the 11-year anniversary of Kevin Harvick's first win with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in the 2014 The Profit on CNBC 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Childers, who served as Harvick's crew chief for the No. 4 car, acknowledged the significance of that day as the beginning of their successful partnership, which culminated in a NASCAR Cup Series championship at the end of the season. The win at Phoenix was Harvick's first with SHR and his record fifth Cup win at the track.

"This was the day that started it all.. And a day I will never forget.. 🏁 @KevinHarvick"

Childers and Harvick maintained a strong driver-crew chief relationship from 2014 until Harvick's retirement in 2023. Together, they achieved 37 race wins and made five Championship 4 appearances, securing the 2014 championship and finishing as the runner-up in 2015.

Their collaboration marked a highly successful period for both individuals, establishing them as a formidable force in the NASCAR Cup Series.

