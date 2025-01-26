Rodney Childers shares picture of his sons accepting the Hall of Fame honor on his behalf

NASCAR crew chief Rodney Childers was honoured earlier today with an induction to the Tri-County Speedway Hall of Fame. While the crew chief was unable to attend, his sons, Brody and Gavin Childers accepted the honour along with Childers' wife, Katrina. Childers himself wasn't able to attend the event due to a fever, but he shared images of his twin sons accepting the award as well as a picture of the award itself to his social media.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief reposted a story from Gavin onto his account that showed off the Hall of Fame plaque, along with a well-wishing message from son to father.

Rodney Childers' instagram story featuring HOF plaque - Image via Instagram/@rchilders4

Rodney Childers' sons holding the plaque on his instagram story- Image via Instagram/@rchilders4

Childers took to his X account earlier in the day to announce that he wouldn't be able to make it to the event, while acknowledging the honour of recieving this commemoration. He quoted a post from his 2025 team, Spire Motorsports, who congratulated their new crew chief on this honour.

"I never pictured waking up sick as a dog and a 102 fever on the day this was all supposed to happen. 🤦🏻‍♂️ I appreciate @katrinachilders and the boys still going, and I hate I won’t be there.. Thank you to everyone Tri-County Speedway . Today is a huge honor no matter what."

For the 2025 Cup Series season, Childers will be joining Justin Haley and the #7 team at Spire Motorsports. He joins the team after spending last season at Stewart-Haas racing, acting as crew chief for the #4 team with Josh Berry.

Over the course of his career at the Cup Level, Rodney Childers has accumulated 40 wins as a crew chief, along with one Cup Series title in 2014 when he worked with Kevin Harvick.

Rodney Childers' thanks team and Chevrolet for his new truck

In a social media post from a few days ago, Rodney Childers shared a look at his new Chevrolet Silverado truck, considering it to be the finest truck he's owned. In the caption shared with the photographs that showed off the truck, Childers thanked the car company as well as his new team and the dealership he bought the truck from, which belongs to Hendrick Motorsports' owner, Rick Hendrick.

Sharing photographs of his recent acquisition, Childers accompanied it with:

"This one was worth the wait!! Definitely the nicest truck I’ve ever had.. 😍😍 Big thanks to everyone at @teamchevy @spiremotorsport and everyone @rickhendrickcitychevrolet .. #duramax #2500"

Chevrolet is one of Spire Motorsports' partners, being the car manafacturer they use to compete with in the Cup Series.

Rodney Childers will be in the pitbox for the his first race with Justin Haley at the Bowman Gray stadium on February 2nd.

