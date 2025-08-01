Rodney Childers signals strong interest in NASCAR’s high-profile job opening

Rodney Childers, a former NASCAR driver and crew chief, showed his interest in one of NASCAR's high-profile job openings. Sharing a social media post of NASCAR journalist Adam Stern, Childers signaled his interest in the job opening recently.According to Stern, who quoted the AdAge publication from his official X account, he shared an update on the sanctioning body's plan to regain popularity among blue-collar fans, a segment of fans that has been the backbone of the sport.As NASCAR tries to regain its popularity among the fans with blue-collar jobs, it recently posted a job opening for an executive who would &quot;steer&quot; and reconnect the sport with them. Citing the same, the advertisement stated'&quot;NASCAR is searching for a lead creative agency to help steer the stock car racing circuit back to its heartland roots and reconnect with the blue-collar fans who have long been its backbone.&quot; - @AdAgeReacting to it, Childers took to his official X account and quote-tweeted it with an emoji, where a man was seen raising his hand, showing participation interest. Here's Rodney Childers' reply to the recent job opening on X:Childers worked in NASCAR for over two decades, where he started as a mechanic and then got promoted to crew chief. During his career as a crew chief, he worked with Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing and won the 2014 Cup Series Championship. Childers last worked with Justin Haley as the #7 car's crew chief at Spire Motorsports.Rodney Childers hailed NASCAR's most promising rookie after Indianapolis victoryRodney Childers praised Connor Zilisch, the most talked-about rookie in 2025 across all three national series. Zilisch, racing for JR Motorsports, has taken the Xfinity Series by storm as he has snapped up five wins so far, all in his rookie season, the most by a driver currently.His latest victory came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Xfinity Series race last weekend, a victory that put him in second in the regular season championship and marked JR Motorsports' 100th Xfinity Series race victory. As a result, praises and applause poured in from everywhere, including one from Rodney Childers.Childers took to his X account to praise the racing prodigy as he shared Zilisch's photo from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Quote-tweeting the photo, here's what he wrote:&quot;This dude has been like a sponge his whole life. Taking it all in and learning. I used to love him sitting on the 4 Team pit box with us. I always admired his will to listen and learn. There were a lot of other things he could've been doing at 14 and 15 yrs old.&quot;Rodney Childers @RodneyChilders4LINK&quot;This dude has been like a sponge his whole life. Taking it all in and learning. I used to love him sitting on the 4 Team pit box with us. I always admired his will to listen and learn. There were a lot of other things he could've been doing at 14 and 15 yrs old.&quot;Besides the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch has also made his debut in the Cup Series part-time, and as per reports, he might make his full-time Cup entry next season with Trackhouse Racing.