Roger Penske ace Joey Logano finds positives despite rough start to 2025 season: "I still feel strong about our team"

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano has not had the best start to the 2025 season but he is staying positive. The Team Pense driver led more laps than any other driver this year (207) but has not landed a single top-10 finish after the first five races of the season. Logano's best finish was 12th place at Atlanta where he led a race-high 83 laps.

Logano crashed out of the season-opening Daytona 500, where he led 43 laps and got hit with a restart penalty at Phoenix and finished 13th.

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Logano led 40 laps but the No. 22 team's pit stop on lap 244 ended up costing him 20 spots. Logano made the mistake of parking the Team Pense Ford at a bad angle and his crew failed to change the tires quickly. He started from the middle of the pack on the restart and ended up finishing 26th.

During the latest appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 34-year-old talked about his slow start this year and highlighted that he is looking at the positives.

"I keep saying there are positives. We've led the most laps this year. We've done a lot of really good things. We are in way better shape right now than we were this time last year—like, way better. And we're much better on points than we were this time last year. I think we're seventh in points, or right around there. We're in a much better position than we were," Joey Logano said (from 00:06 onwards).

"That being said, it sucks to not convert fast cars into victories or top-fives, but at the same time, we're not in a really bad spot. I still feel strong about our team. I mean, it's still the championship-winning team, right? I still feel great about that. It's early in the year, to your point. And we've done this long enough to know that racing sometimes is just like this. You gotta learn from the mistakes," Logano added.

Joey Logano is currently ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead-Maimi this week for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

"Line between entertainment and safety" - Joey Logano on NASCAR's approval for inexperienced drivers

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano shared his take on the sanctioning body's rules after British driver Katherine Legge’s tough Cup debut in Phoenix Raceway.

Legge lost control just four laps into the race and later spun again, crashing into Daniel Suarez. The wreck ended both their races.

"There’s a line between entertainment and safety, not only for that particular driver, but us that race here every week, for the rest of the drivers out there and pit crews that are jumping out in front of these cars playing in traffic," Joey Logano said (via NBC Sports).

In January, NASCAR blocked veteran Mike Wallace, 66, from racing in the Daytona 500. Meanwhile, IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves was given a guaranteed stop in the season-opening event with the new Open Exemption Provisional (OPE) rule.

