Roger Penske ace Joey Logano shares feelings on the '3X' on his uniform and staying grounded after NASCAR championship triumph

Ahead of the new season, defending champion Joey Logano donned the 3x studded Team Penske uniform. As Logano, Roger Penske's ace, gears up to defend his title in the Cup Series, he touched upon how he is grounded despite winning three titles in seven years.

Logano sat with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports for an interview recently. In the interview, Pockrass asked him how the #22 driver felt wearing the 3x on his uniform. Answering this, the Team Penske driver said there was no huge difference as such as he is all set to start from zero once again.

Here's what he said in detail:

"It's cool. Don't get me wrong, it's super cool to have that there. But like to me the championship is amazing, you know. The first 15-20 minutes you get out of the car, it was incredible. The first couple of weeks after that it's really busy taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way and want to thank everybody and go see everybody."

He added:

"Then Christmas comes along, and after Christmas you're back in zero. The same as everyone else. Yeah, I got 3x on here, sounds cool. But I have the same amount of points as everybody else right now. So you gotta have that attitude that you gotta go do it again, and figure how to do it again. So it won't take the same things. So we got to be wanting to be better."

Joey Logano claimed the Championship 4 victory at the Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix last year to clinch his third Cup Series title. He competed against Ryan Blaney of Team Penske, William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.

In the season-ending race, Logano fended off teammate Blaney to take home his second championship in three years and help Roger Penske maintain the dominance for three straight years. Logano won his first title in 2018, followed by the second one in 2022.

Joey Logano hailed NASCAR's decision to host races in new venues

NASCAR moved to Bowman Gray Stadium, situated in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to host a Cup Series race for the first time in 54 years. The last time the governing body hosted a race at this venue was back in 1971, and Joey Logano, one of the most renowned NASCAR drivers, hailed the move.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

In a conversation with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports after the conclusion of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium, Logano said that NASCAR should continue exploring new venues for the betterment of the sport.

"It looks good, the energy is real. It's not like you have this ginormous stadium and you get half or three quarters of it full," Logano said. "It’s standing room only; it's a special feel; it's hard to get the ticket. People want what they can't have, right? In the same breath, I would say it's very important to move things around. We seen the success of our sport moving to new racetracks."

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports claimed the victory at the inaugural race last Sunday, ahead of Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin. Joey Logano finished the race in fourth place.

