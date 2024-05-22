Roger Penske's heartfelt gesture toward young woman entrepreneur's coffee stall at the Indy 500

Roger Penske, the owner of Team Penske, recently aided a budding woman entrepreneur, McKenna Haase in her coffee business venture at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Penske is known for his numerous auto racing-related businesses in the world of motorsports.

Former auto racing driver Penske is currently the owner of Team Penske, IndyCar, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. According to McKenna Haase, Penske "inquired" about her coffee trailer and asked if the IMS team could "spruce up the trailer."

Roger Penske's gesture towards the young mobile coffee business owner was well received. McKenna Haase's 'Stop 11 Coffee' stall is located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She charmingly recounted the encounter on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, sharing how she spotted Roger Penske at the Speedway, observing her after hours while she was putting up signs and working on the trailer.

The young woman entrepreneur, in her post, said:

"He (Roger Penske) was just observing by himself on a golf cart until one of his workers met up with him. We didn't speak, and that evening, I received a text from an IMS employee asking if I could meet with them in person in the morning.

"I showed up to meet a handful of gentlemen who work for Roger, along with the track president. They shared with me that the night before, Roger inquired about my coffee trailer, and he wanted to ask if they could spruce up the trailer, free of charge." Haase added.

Along with handling the coffee business, 27-year-old McKenna Haase also happens to be a sprint car racer and competes in the 410 sprint cars across Knoxville.

A brief look into Roger Penske's Cup Series and IndyCar drivers in the 2024 season

Team Penske has a three-car charter in the NASCAR Cup Series with two-time Cup Series champion and 2024 All-Star Race winner Joey Logano piloting the #22 Ford, Ryan Blaney in the #12, and Austin Cindric behind the wheels of the #2 Mustang.

As far as the Cup Series standings are concerned, #12 Blaney sits at P8 with four top-fives and five top-tens. Blaney's other Penske teammates Logano and Cindric are placed at P17 and P20 spots, respectively, after 13 starts in the 2024 season. The Cup Series drivers for Team Penske are yet to secure their first win of the season.

On the other hand, Team Penske's IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, and Will Power will start at the front row of the upcoming Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26. In the 'Penske Sweep', the three drivers will lead the 33-car field with a three-wide for the 200-lap race at the 500-mile track.