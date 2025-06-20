Roger Penske's program fuels Ryan Blaney's playoff push despite multiple DNFs

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has shown great performances in the Cup Series during the season. Blaney has had five DNFs this year, but still has managed to secure 466 points with one win in the 2025 season. The driver has secured his place for the playoffs by winning the Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway earlier this month. The 31-year-old driver hopes to secure more wins as the season moves on.

The Team Penske driver recently expressed his comfort and ease with the team's setup and programs for this season's car.

Seventh and points with five DNFs show how good we've been running through the races, and just haven't really been able to get some finishes out of them. So hopefully all that's out of the way, we'll see. But I've been happy with where our program is with all of Team Penske, and especially my 12 group. Starting this summer, hopefully, the stretch of summer races, with some different tracks in there, hopefully, we will show speed there as well. So I've been happy with it, and hopefully we can just have a good summer and try to rack up a couple more wins before we get going to the playoffs." Ryan Blaney said via Sirius XM

Ryan Blaney is currently ranked seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with six top-five and seven top-ten finishes. The driver finished 14th in the Viva Mexico 250 race last weekend. Blaney would look for another great performance during the next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Ryan Blaney eyes another win at the Great American Getaway 400 race

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney holds a special place in his heart for the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The 31-year-old driver won his first Cup Series race at this track back in 2017. Blaney repeated the same triumph at this track last year as well.

"I love the area, I love the race track. That place means a lot to me. Places where you have your first win, success, stuff like that, they always mean a little more. So I look forward to getting back there." Ryan Blaney said in a telephone interview via the Times Tribune

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Pocono this weekend for the Great American Getaway 400. The fans are also buzzing, expecting a strong performance from the Team Penske driver. Last time around, Blaney started from eighth and used a smart pit strategy, gaining track position and then leading the race for 44 laps.

Apart from the two victories, Blaney has scored one pole, one top-five, and four top-ten finishes at this venue. Ryan Blaney hopes to clinch another victory going into the weekend to further improve his record at Pocono.

