Roger Penske’s star Joey Logano reveals his ‘selfish motive’ behind wanting to kiss the brick at Indy: “I get jealous every time”

Joey Logano laid out his case for winning at Indianapolis ahead of this year's Brickyard 400. The defending Cup champion shared his intense drive to kiss the famous bricks at Indy and said he gets jealous every time he watches someone else do it.
Logano spoke at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) after touring the Team Penske section of the NEW IMS Museum and described how he wants to win at Indy like every other NASCAR Cup Series driver.
"I get we all enjoy it, but I have a selfish motive behind this race a little bit, that I really want to win. Because it’s Indy. Every driver wants to win here. You have to win at Daytona, and you have to win at Indy. It’s just something that you want to know what it feels like," Joey Logano said (via Racer).
Logano has won the Daytona 500. He drove the No. 22 Ford to victory in 2015 to land his second win for Team Penske. However, he has yet to win the Brickyard 400 after multiple close finishes.
"I'm human: I get jealous every time I see someone kiss the bricks because I haven't done it. I want to know what that feels like. I'm human, too, and I want to win. I see that, and it makes me mad. It’s like, 'Ugh, I want to do that!' I’ve been close so many times. I've been really close," he added.
Logano has two second‑place finishes at Indy (2015 and 2019). Last season, he crashed out after starting 12th. A multi‑car wreck in the final overtime ended his day after 109 of the 167-lap race. Kyle Larson ultimately won the race after two overtime restarts.
Meanwhile, qualifying for the 2025 Brickyard 400 is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET on Saturday (July 26) and the green flag is expected to drop at 2 PM ET on TNT Sports.
Joey Logano's 600th Cup start at Dover ended in 14th place after pit road speeding penalty
Joey Logano has one win, one pole, two top‑five finishes, and five top‑10 results so far this season. The Roger Penske star ranks 11th in points with an average finish of 17.
Last weekend at Dover, Logano made his 600th NASCAR Cup start and finished in 14th place. He qualified in 8th place and ran ninth in Stage 1 but dropped to 13th in Stage 2. Rear grip issues and a pit road speeding penalty cost him valuable track position.
Joey Logano's sole win of the 205 season came at Texas in early May. This month, the 35-year-old scored a ninth at Sonoma, and an 11th at the Chicago street course.
