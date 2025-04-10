Ron Hornaday on Kyle Busch - “You’ve got more talent than anybody I’ve seen, but you need to shut up”

In a recent clip shared by Rollin Punches on Instagram, NASCAR veteran Ron Hornaday spoke candidly about his infamous on-track incident with Kyle Busch in 2011. The video is about the fallout from that moment and what happened behind the scenes. It's captioned,

Ad

“Ron Hornaday on Kyle Busch and the incident that cost him the 2011 Truck Series Championship”

In the video, Ron Hornaday recounts what happened after Kyle Busch wrecked him under caution during the Truck Series race at Texas in 2011. NASCAR reportedly forced Busch to call Hornaday before allowing him to return to the track.

According to Hornaday, the league made it clear that if Busch didn’t reach out, he would sit out for at least a month. Busch made the call on the Friday before his return, telling Hornaday he didn’t mean to do it. Speaking about Kyle Busch’s skill, the latter said,

Ad

Trending

“You’ve got more talent than anybody I’ve ever seen. But you need to shut up.”

Ad

Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series and running his own team in Truck Series, Busch had already built a record-breaking year in 2011. He racked up 14 wins across NASCAR’s top three series and was No. 1 in the Cup Series in laps led.

During a caution at Texas Motor Speedway on November 4, Busch intentionally wrecked Ron Hornaday after the two made contact. Busch chased Hornaday down and sent him head-first into the wall under yellow flag conditions. NASCAR immediately parked Busch for the rest of the race weekend. That included the Cup Series race, where he had been a championship contender. The suspension eliminated any real shot he had at the title that year.

Ad

M&M’s Mars, Busch’s main sponsor, pulled their branding for the remaining races. Interstate Batteries stepped in for damage control. This whole incident led Busch to finish 12th in points, even after entering the playoffs as a favorite. In total, he had four wins and 14 top-five finishes in the Cup Series that year.

Kyle Busch posts strong Top 10 finish at Darlington, praises RCR team effort

Kyle Busch, now driving for Richard Childress Racing, grabbed a tenth-place finish at Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400. On social media, Busch shared his appreciation for his team’s effort, posting photos of his family and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. He wrote on X,

Ad

“Hard fought Top 10 today. Proud of the boys for never giving up!👊🏻”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Busch’s performance was solid from the start. He qualified eighth with a time of 28.957 seconds and a top speed of 169.824 mph—his best starting position of the season at the South Carolina track since joining RCR. Unlike several other drivers who ran throwback paint schemes for the weekend, Kyle Busch kept his current livery but was still part of the retro celebrations. Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich ran a tribute to Busch’s 2016 scheme in the Xfinity race.

So far this season, Kyle Busch is ranked 15th in the driver standings with 177 points, behind the leader by 138 points. He has competed in eight races without winning, but he has managed four Top 10 finishes, including one Top 5. Busch hasn’t had a pole position yet and has one DNF to his name. Over the course of the season, he has led a total of 58 laps. His average starting position is 12th, while his average finishing position is at 16.875.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More