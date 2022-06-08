"I’m supposed to be better than that" - Ross Chastain accepts blame for his on-track run-ins with other drivers at Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Ross Chastain was among the drivers who made it to the NASCAR Cup Series inaugural race, Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Technology Raceway, formally known as the Gateway Part. The "Melon Man" was lucky to drive his Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL # 1 to a top-ten finish, taking 8th place.

The race saw Chastain as overly aggressive, causing problems for some drivers and causing one driver to collide with another. This season we have seen drivers make aggressive moves towards their fellow drivers, but they end up defending their actions.

PRN @PRNlive Ross Chastain tells @JamieLittleTV : "At this level, I just have to be better than that ... I owe half the field an apology. Words aren't going to fix it. I can't believe I keep making the same mistakes." Ross Chastain tells @JamieLittleTV: "At this level, I just have to be better than that ... I owe half the field an apology. Words aren't going to fix it. I can't believe I keep making the same mistakes."

Ross Chastain, however, has not justified his aggressive moves throughout the day. Instead, he has taken full responsibility and is remorseful for the terrible driving skills he has pulled throughout the day.

He felt that the stunts he pulled were not expected of a driver of his stature, and felt he stooped too low despite getting a top ten finish. In a post-race interview, he said:

“It was just terrible driving. It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys. At this level, I’m supposed to be better than that. It’s just a shame for Moose Fraternity, Advent Health, Jockey, Worldwide Express. I have all these people believing in me, with Justin Marks and Pitbull putting me in this car. They deserve better.”

In his statement during the post-race interview, the #1 driver for Trackhouse Racing has accepted all the blame for his awful on-track actions. He also promised to speak to drivers who were offended by his aggressiveness.

Denny Hamlin was among the drivers who were caught up in Ross Chastain's moves at the World Technology Raceway

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot were the main victims of Ross Chastain’s aggressive moves. The race began well, but things started taking an ugly shape at turn 1 when Chastain bumped into Hamlin on lap 66. Following the contact, the #11 encountered small damage to his rear bumper.

Hamlin was not impressed with the move and tried to make the same move, but Chastain was able to escape. Chase Elliott also found himself in the frying pan on lap 103 when Chastain tried to squeeze himself into a tight box and eventually ended up making contact with Elliott, causing the latter to spin. Bubba Wallace Jr. was also tagged for the spinning session.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin said when he pays back Ross Chastain, it will be meaningful and when he least expects it, that you have to “fence these guys hard” to get their attention.



More of what Hamlin said about Chastain after Gateway: Denny Hamlin said when he pays back Ross Chastain, it will be meaningful and when he least expects it, that you have to “fence these guys hard” to get their attention.More of what Hamlin said about Chastain after Gateway: https://t.co/B0SCkCct6r

The #9 driver was really disappointed with Chastain as he ran him over in turn 3 and did a repeat in turn 4. Elliott and Wallace Jr. sustained minor damage but were fit to continue with the journey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far