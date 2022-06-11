"It’s going to get him to where he’s going to be a NASCAR champion" - Ross Chastain's actions in St. Louis defended by team owner and Kyle Petty

Track House Racing driver Ross Chastain is a driver to watch out for. His performances and moves have recently attracted the attention of many people, including legendary drivers like Kyle Petty. Chastain has been a competitive driver this season, posting back-to-back top-five finishes from Las Vegas onwards and sealing the sequence with a win at COTA.

The past 15 races have been pretty good for him; however, last weekend’s World Wide Technology Raceway race ended controversially after his aggressive moves ruined the day for some drivers.

Despite collecting a top-ten finish, Chastain was disappointed by his actions throughout the day and apologized after the race.

While many decided to dig into him following his move in the race, however, his boss Justin Marks and retired driver Kyle Petty believe that his aggressiveness is required for a driver to win a championship. Speaking to NBC Sports, the Trackhouse co-owner said:

“He’s very aggressive. That’s what is required in winning races and, ultimately, it’s going to get him to where he’s going to be a NASCAR champion.”

Kyle Petty also had something to say on NASCAR on NBC podcast. He said:

“If he was my driver, I would say keep racing that way.”

Chase Elliot and Denny Hamlin were the main victims of Ross Chastain. The drama began on lap 66 when Chastain bumped Denny Hamlin, causing minor damage to his No.11 Toyota. Chase Elliot was next in line and was run over in Turns 3 and 4.

Ross Chastain ashamed of his moves at World Wide Technology Raceway

After the race, Ross admitted the moves were not wise. He claimed that he was past the stage of being over-aggressive, stating that he was ashamed of it and would do better next time. He also confirmed that he would be talking to Chase Elliot and Denny Hamlin to settle the matter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain: “It’s just terrible driving on my part. I should not be in this car if I’m going to do that.” Ross Chastain: “It’s just terrible driving on my part. I should not be in this car if I’m going to do that.” https://t.co/WgwHdjxQZ0

Ross Chastain is looking forward to a successful career, and with his current performance, he is one of the drivers destined for the championship. He is hoping to take the notch higher by taking the third win of the season next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far