Ross Chastain breaks down opportunistic move during Logano-Bell clash

Ross Chastain opened up about a move that he made during the recently concluded NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Speaking about it in a post-race interview, the Trackhouse Racing driver said that he looked forward to Christopher Bell and Joey Logano's fight up front, then finding a gap, and going for the win.
NASCAR was at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the annual All-Star Open and Race last weekend. After a long 250-lap race at the 0.625-mile oval short track, Bell ended up as the winner of the prestigious race, as he crossed the finish line ahead of Logano and Chastain.
Even though the #1 driver came home behind Bell and Logano, he was no match for them during the race, especially after he spun mid-race. Despite that, Chastain came back strong, and after the caution, he was right behind Bell and Logano, eyeing one opportunistic move.
"Did you see my smile from outside the car?" Chastain said smiling, as per Peter Stratta on X. "Because down the backstretch I caught myself with mouth open, watching them (Logano and Bell) block each other and they kept me in the clean air on the top."
Following this, he spoke about how he had keen eyes on Bell and Logano's fight and a chance to topple both of them and go on to win $1 million in prize money.
"I was committed at the top, like I couldn't turn towards the bottom, and so just ran the edge of the rubber on both ends and man I was like I was able to push them, the second placed guy (Logano) and get him back up there, and I wanted them to hit each other and have have my shot," the Trackhouse Racing driver further added. (2:00-2:25)
Notably, Christopher Bell and Joey Logano have been the two dominant drivers at the NASCAR All-Star race. Logano, the winner of the 2024 edition of the race, led 139 laps on Sunday before the promoter's caution jeopardized his advantage. Once the race started, Bell shot himself to the race lead and kept his advantage till the end.
Ross Chastain called for more track time in NASCAR Cup Series
The Trackhouse Racing stalwart, Ross Chastain, shared his thoughts on the practice time in the NASCAR Cup Series and urged the governing body to allot more time in practice.
Speaking about this, here's what the #1 driver said:
"When it comes to the Cup Series, I think we need to be on track so we’re able to make our cars better."
NASCAR allows 25 minutes of practice time before every race weekend, something Ross Chastain felt was insufficient. However, the All-Star Race had a 45-minute practice window, a move that Chastain wholeheartedly embraced.
