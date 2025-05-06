Ross Chastain comments on his hugely positive NASCAR stat in 2025

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain shared his thoughts on a statistic that's largely in his favor through 11 races in the 2025 Cup Series season. The driver of the #1 currently ranks as the best restarter on non-drafting oval tracks in 2025, netting 74 positions gained with a 91.1 percent retention rate.
The stat was brought to light on X by Auto Racing Analytics. The account applauded Chastain's stellar numbers on restarts and pointed out another hugely positive stat. They wrote:
"Best Restarters on Non-Drafting Ovals in 2025 @RossChastain this is getting ridiculous. He's lost positions on just 4 eligible restarts this year and has net 3 times the positions of other top drivers"
Jeff Gluck, a motorsports reporter for The Athletic, brought Ross Chastain's thoughts on the stat to light on X. The insider revealed that the five-time Cup Series winner is aware of his unique stats on restarts but added that he believes it stems from various circumstances. Gluck wrote:
"Asked @RossChastain about this restarts stat post-Texas: 'Yes, I see those stats and I wonder. Some of it is circumstance. Part of it is taking the very low percentage holes on restarts and trying to make it work off of Turn 2.'"
Chastain wheeled his #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to a second-place finish at Texas, his best finish of the 2025 campaign. After 11 races, the Florida native has scored a pair of top fives and sits 11th in the points standings. Chastain failed to make the playoffs last year, but as it stands, he's currently above the playoff cut line by 53 points with 15 races remaining in the regular season.
Ross Chastain helped promote safe driving at TxDOT amid Cup race weekend
Prior to scoring his best finish of the 2025 Cup Series season on Sunday, Ross Chastain spent time at the Texas Department of Transportation. The former Cup Series runner-up took part in an event to help promote safe driving in the state of Texas.
Chastain shared photos from the event on X and expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of it. The Trackhouse Racing star added the hashtag #BeSafeDriveSmart as part of the event to urge Texas drivers to drive safely. Chastain wrote:
"Had a great time at the @TxDOT #BeSafeDriveSmart booth promoting safe driving and speed awareness this past weekend!"
Ross Chastain is amid his fourth full-time season with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The year prior, he competed for Chip Ganassi Racing, piloting the #42 machine.
Chastain has five career Cup victories and they've all come behind the wheel of the #1 car. In 2022, he qualified for the Championship 4 race and finished second among the title contenders. Chastain's latest victory was last fall at the Kansas Speedway.
