Ross Chastain confident about Trackhouse’s intermediate program to replicate 2024 Kansas win

Ross Chastain will enter Sunday’s (September 28) race at Kansas Speedway as the 2024 winner. The Trackhouse Racing driver is confident that he can lead his team to victory lane, given how good their intermediate program is.

Ad

But the only catch is that he would have to replicate his 2024 run at Kansas. Last year, Chastain put on quite a show for the fans, grabbing the lead from Martin Truex Jr. after the final restart on Lap 248, and holding off William Byron by 0.388 seconds to the checkered flag. Chastain didn’t make the playoffs, but the win marked his first triumph of the season, first at Kansas, and fifth of his Cup career.

Ad

Trending

“I feel our intermediate program is the strongest for the No. 1 car out of the different types of tracks,” Ross Chastain said during a recent press-release. “I think if we can replicate how we ran at Kansas last year and Charlotte this year, that we'll have a strong shot to win or definitely run inside the top-five.”

Ad

“We haven't been able to do that at all of the mile-and-a-half tracks this year though. The little bit of a question mark going into Kansas is if we can replicate those races,” he added.

Ross Chastain made the playoffs this year, thanks to his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Currently, the Chevy icon sits ninth in the playoff standings with a 12-point deficit on the cutoff line. 30 races into the season, the Alva, Florida native has amassed three top-fives, 11 top-10s, and 3035 points.

Ad

Chastain is currently in his fourth year driving for Trackhouse Racing, a three-car Cup Series team that was previously co-owned by global rap sensation Pitbull. The team is expected to part ways with Daniel Suarez, Chastain’s teammate, and bring in Connor Zilisch for a full season in the series. Chastain’s other teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, is in his rookie season with Trackhouse.

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing extend deal with longtime partner

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing have extended their deal with Moose Fraternity until the end of the 2027 season. But this is not just another contract extension. It’s a continuation of a partnership that began back in 2020.

Ad

Chastain and Moose Fraternity have been witnesses to several iconic moments for the No. 1 team, but perhaps Chastain’s 2022 win at Talladega Superspeedway remains the most memorable among them. It was also Chastain’s second career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“The Moose Fraternity has been with me at racetracks and taken me to lodges across the country,” Chastain said in a release. “They are salt of the earth, good people who I have watched give back to the community. I couldn't be prouder to say I am, and my family are, members of Tice and the Shores, Florida Lodge 1297 within the Moose Fraternity."

Moose Fraternity’s playoff stint with Ross Chastain began at Bristol and will return for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.