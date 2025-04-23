Ross Chastain is crystal clear about ‘expecting the unexpected’ at Talladega

Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver Ross Chastain was recently featured in media day before this week's race. The Jack Link's 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway, and Chastain expressed his true feelings about competing on the track.

The Trakhouse Racing driver has 12 starts at the 2.66-mile tri-oval track in his nearly decade-long career. His last win at Talladega Superspeedway came three years ago in 2022, where he began the race from 19th place and won the event. However, since then, he has struggled on the track and has clinched only one top-five finish.

Also, during the last race held in the 2024 season, Ross Chastain got involved in an accident and finished last in the pack. Reflecting on his performance at the Lincoln, Alabama-based track, he said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Talladega because it's one of those track where everything is so unpredictable but that can also make it fun. I've been on both sides of it at Talladega. The win in 2022 is obviously a memorable moment but there's been a few times where I've been in the garage well before the end of race. Talladega is one of those tracks where you have to expect the unexpected and just take everything as it comes. Jockey is on the car this weekend and I would love nothing more than to take them to victory lane."

The #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver began his Cup Series career with Premium Motorsports and competed for three seasons. He drove for Spire Motorsports and Rousch Fenway Racing in the 2020 season before landing his first full-time seat in the series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. A year later, Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing and is competing in his fourth season with the team.

"Too good an opportunity to pass up": Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain gets candid about driving in the Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain has spent five seasons in the Xfinity Series as a full-time driver in his over a decade-long career in the series. He drove the #92 Chevy under DGM Racing's banner and competed in four races, earning two top-10 finishes.

For the 2025 season, Chastain will drive the #9 Chevy for NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, JR Motorsports, alongside his teammate Shane van Gisbergen. Reflecting upon the exciting opportunity, the 32-year-old said:

"I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series. Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win." (via a press release)

Ross Chastain has competed in two races this season for JR Motorsports and clinched a top-10 finish during his debut race with the team at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He then secured a top-five finish at Darlington Raceway, where he finished fourth on the grid.

