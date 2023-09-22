Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing cars will continue sporting Worldwide Express as sponsors

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's Trackhouse Racing will have Worldwide Express as their primary sponsor for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series according to the team announcement on Friday.

In 2024, Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain's Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets will use the blue and black paint scheme of WWEX Racing, which made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022, and maintained the same paint scheme for the to fans to spot in 2023. In 2024, Worldwide Express will still serve as Trackhouse Racing's official logistics provider.

“We are really looking forward to our third year with Trackhouse Racing as we continue to deepen our commitment to the motorsports community,” Mike Grayson, Executive vice president of WWEX Group said. (via wwex.com)

He continued,

“Both Daniel and Ross have been amazing ambassadors of our brands, and we appreciate the energy and focus they and the entire Trackhouse team bring to every challenge. We’re excited about all the opportunities ahead of us next season.”

The WWEX Racing sponsorship program, a Dallas-based global logistics partnership made up of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers, announced today that its logos would appear on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet for the 2024 season.

In the past several years, Worldwide Express has intensified its involvement in NASCAR, sponsoring both Niece Motorsports' No. 41 and No. 42 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series cars in addition to Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR is yet to release the 2024 season schedule. But the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will be marking the debut of WWEX Racing, especially Worldwide Express, on the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.

Ross Chastain advances to the next round of playoffs

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing will advance to the Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Chastain finished in 23rd place in Bristol and has qualified for the next round.

As the NASCAR Cup Series enters the Round of 12 of the Playoffs, Chastain finds himself in a competition for the title. Although he almost missed making it into the Playoffs, his teammate, Daniel Suárez was not so lucky and missed making the Playoffs this season.

Ross Chastain will return to the 1.5-mile oval track hoping to advance to the next round with ease. Considering that the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet finished outside the top 20, Chastain will probably want to forget about his Bristol performance. A new opportunity will present itself in the Round of 12 to reclaim the early momentum gained in the Round of 16.