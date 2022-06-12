"I did a lot of listening" - Ross Chastain describes how his conversations with Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain went ahead of Sonoma race

Ross Chastain ended his 16th race of the season in a compromising situation despite posting a top-ten finish. Racing being a competitive sport, wrecks have always been part of the race. Last weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Ross Chastain decided to pull aggressive moves that left Chase Elliot and Denny Hamlin in tight spots and eventually ruined their day.

In post-race interviews, Chastain took full responsibility for his actions and apologized. The Trackhouse Racing driver claimed that he was disappointed with his racing skills and that he was past the stage in his career where he would pull such aggressive moves. Ross Chastain also said that he would talk to Elliot and Hamlin to clear things up and apologize for his mess.

nascarcasm @nascarcasm



What I do know is this is racing - beating and banging will happen.



I don't know if @RossChastain apologized to the "half of the field" he said he made mad last weekend.What I do know is this is racing - beating and banging will happen.What I also know is I myself personally hired Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray to apologize on his behalf. #Peace

It seems that Chastain kept his word and spoke to the aforementioned drivers. In a recent interview ahead of the race in Sonoma, he described his conversations with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot.

When asked how the conversation went, the 29-year-old driver said:

“There were conversations. We said our sides. I did a lot of listening. We’re big boys. They’ll handle it as they see fit and I’ll try to do better.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain summarizes his conversations with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. He also says he is still figuring out the balance of racing aggressively but not getting in these situations:

Though he is remorseful for being overly aggressive, his boss Justin Marks feels that he should maintain that level of aggressiveness.

Ross Chastain is looking forward to a win at Sonoma Raceway

Chastain will be piloting his No.1 Chevrolet Camaro at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for NASCAR’s second road course of the season. The Alva, Florida native will be starting in P7, a good position to bring home a victory.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is among the four drivers who have recorded two wins this season and will be looking forward to adding a third win this Sunday.

