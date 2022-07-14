"I feel like we won way more restarts" - Ross Chastain on what he would have done differently on the way to the P2 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 COTA winner Ross Chastain claimed his fifth consecutive top 10 finish after driving his torn Jockey Camaro ZL1 #1 to second place at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

Chastain began the day in the outer lane of the first row and proceeded to have a solid day, sitting in the top ten for the better part of the day and leading over 30 laps.

Despite the controversial finish, Chastain is proud of his #1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 and his team's performance throughout the day. In a post-race interview, Chastain applauded his team for their awesome job in rebounding through all damage repairs.

The 30-year-old driver also reflected on the restarts after he was asked if there was something he could have done in those restarts. In his response, Chastain was fully satisfied with how he performed in most of the restarts and felt like he won most of them.

In his statement, Chastain said:

“On a day like today, I feel like we won way more restarts. I feel like my lane moved when I was in it and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of this car and this team to give me the ability to do that.”

Chastain was among the top contenders and he had a shot to seal the day with a win, but Chase Elliot over-muscled him on the final lap.

NASCAR drivers were furious at Ross Chastain after several wrecks at Atlanta Superspeedway

As he has done in previous races, Ross Chastain's bumper was the business of the day. Accidents occurred, and a large number of drivers were upset with him.

Chastain first drove into the rear of Martin Truex Jr. and turned him around in the middle of the pack, causing a nine-car pileup. In the ensuing melee, Austin Dillon was pushed into the wall, which left him furious at Chastain's driving.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski “We were just a casualty of Ross Chastain once again.”



Later, Aric Almirola was left fuming with Chastain's driving and stated angrily:

“He better hope I don’t see him at Food Lion.”

Chastain lost his nose in Turns 3 and 4 but remained on the throttle, crashing into Denny Hamlin's left rear quarter panel and spinning the latter, who faced Chastain's fury once again after last month.

Addressing his involvement in the clash against Hamlin, the Trackhouse Racing driver stated that, in addition to the impact of the damage he sustained earlier in the race, what happened to Hamlin was his fault.

