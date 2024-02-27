Ross Chastain earns the respect of a NASCAR fan after spending time with servicemen post-Atlanta Cup race

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain's post-race gesture towards the servicemen of the United States was lauded by a NASCAR fan.

Chastain clocked his best qualifying lap time at 31.467 seconds and started his Ambetter Health 400 run from P21. The 404.4-mile race, stretching across 260 laps, saw the #1 Chevrolet driver finish P7. He escaped the massive lap two crash that swept the majority of the field, trapping 16 cars in it.

Nevertheless, after his first top-10 finish in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chastain was seen spending ample time on the victory lane with the servicemen of the United States of America.

Chastain's wholehearted gesture toward them caught the attention of a NASCAR fan. Inspired by the 4x NASCAR Cup Series winner's act toward the people who served the country, the fan shared an excerpt from the victory lane and praised the driver.

He shared the #1 Chevrolet driver's gesture on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I have to just give credit where credit is due, yesterday I observed @RossChastain. This guy spent a ton of time in Victory Lane with the service men of our great country. Just chatting and enjoy a cold @BuschBeer."

The motorsport enthusiast shed light on Ross Chastain's "welcoming" attitude:

"Over heard him inviting them to come to his bus and spend time with him. Truly amazing the amount of time he spent with the service men. How down to earth he was and welcoming to them he was. I am a fan! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

Ross Chastain's teammate secures his first Cup Series win after a winless 2023 season

Just like the dramatic second-lap pile-up, the final dash toward the checkered flag was an adrenaline rush for the three drivers closely fighting for the win.

Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch were running parallel on the 260th lap, chasing the victory. However, it was Ross Chastain's teammate Suarez who secured the title, leaving his immediate rivals disappointed.

After a non-victorious 2023 season, the Mexican driver sealed the triumph by a thin margin of 0.003 seconds, followed by Blaney in P2, and Busch in P3. Furthermore, NASCAR declared Suarez's win as the third-closest finish in Cup Series history.

Following his enthralling three-wide finish on the AMS, Suarez reflected on the highly competitive last lap that saw the three drivers almost touching each other's car door.

FOX NASCAR posted the #91 Chevrolet driver's interview on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

"It was so damn close, man. It was so damn close, it was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric also was doing a great job giving pushes."

The 2024 Atlanta winner added:

"In the back straightaway he didn’t push me because he knew I was going to f*** his teammate, but man, what a job. We wrecked lap 2. The guys did an amazing job fixing this car. I can’t thank everyone enough."

Daniel Suarez has started his 2024 season on a high note after a dismaying 2023 season. The Trackhouse Racing driver will be next seen at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the next Cup Series race will kick off on March 3, at 12:30 PM ET.