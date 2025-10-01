Ross Chastain explains his point of view as he risks elimination at Charlotte

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 01, 2025 22:44 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Source: Getty
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Kubota Chevrolet, waits backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET at Kansas Speedway on September 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas. - Source: Getty

Ross Chastain is in a predicament regarding his bid to be crowned the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion. His lack of playoff points, coupled with strong competition from the 2024 champion, Joey Logano, for the last spots to the next round of playoffs, is proving to be vital.

Chastain is in a situation where he can be knocked out of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a high probability at the Charlotte Roval race. Ahead of the elimination race, he is 13 points under the cutoff line for the playoffs, right behind Joey Logano, who occupies the last transfer spot.

Therefore, Chastain needs to win at the Charlotte Roval. He will either move to the next round or sit back and hope that a turn of events drops other competitors below the cutoff line, so that he remains in the playoffs.

Ross Chastain recently said he is confident but also acknowledged that it is a difficult task. In his words, his team has a lot of expectations, and they call themselves a "race-winning operation" that not only accomplishes but also believes in the continuation of their successful way of working.

He also cited their last few top-10 finishes as proof of their fighting spirit, but pointed out that not getting stage points this playoff round has led them to a standstill in the standings. Ross Chastain said (via journalist Bob Pockrass' X handle):

"Expectations are to keep going. We feel like a race-winning operation, and that we can continue down this path. We've put in other cars like we have been. We've been in the top 10 recently, so that should be enough." (0:31)
"The stage points don't go with it. We haven't got enough of those this round, so we'll see. Looking forward to the challenge, and with SVG, I feel like if I'm within two or three seconds of him at the end of the race, I'll probably be in second, getting a lot of points," he added.
The playoff scenario is intense, as drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric are also under the cutoff line and facing elimination dangers at Charlotte.

Ross Chastain reflects on Team Penske's momentum following New Hampshire dominance

Ross Chastain acknowledged Team Penske's strong momentum heading into the final stages of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, especially after their dominant showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, both from Team Penske, made the Round of 8 and started the New Hampshire race on the front row, with Blaney winning and Logano finishing fourth. Chastain finished ninth in the race and said Penske's strength at Phoenix Raceway could make them formidable contenders in the championship fight. While speaking to Frontstretch, Chastain said:

“I know they had a lot of grip in New Hampshire, so no telling what happens in a month and a half when we get to Phoenix, but they've been fast there as well, and they kicked our butts in New Hampshire." (0:36 onwards)
Ross Chastain is currently struggling to bridge a 12-point deficit to move from ninth place in the playoff standings into the next round. To advance, he emphasized the importance of collecting more stage points and avoiding on-track incidents that could derail his playoff run. Winning a race would secure automatic progression to the next round.

