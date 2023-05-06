“I still feel bad” - Ross Chastain expresses regret again after his conversation with Rick Ware

Ross Chastain has admitted that he is still upset one week after wrecking Rick Ware Racing driver Brennan Poole at Dover Motor Speedway. Chastain had apologized in front of the media after the Wurth 400 Cup Series race, saying that he would speak with the team owner and the driver.

The #1 Trackhouse driver has personally apologized to Brennan Poole and Rick Ware, after the weekend. Chastain feels at ease after speaking with the two, saying that they had put the incident behind them.

Speaking to Fox Sports Journalist Bob Pockrass, he said on Friday (May 5) at Kansas Speedway:

"Yeah, I talked to Brennan [Poole] and Rick [Ware]. We had some good long conversations. I still feel bad. I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but I truly do regret that I did that and I got in that position in the first place."

He continued:

"I know people again are tired of hearing it. But a long relationship and friendship with Rick as a casual competitor, [it] helped that. Talked to him and took some advice from him and talked to Brennan as well. So I feel good about where we are at."

The incident between Ross Chastain and Brennan Poole, at Dover, occurred in the first stage when the #1 Chevy got into the back of Poole's Ford. Chastain was lapping the #15 Ford, when he clipped him and sent him to the outside wall, ending his race.

The Trackhouse Racing driver immediately admitted over the radio that the bump was unintentional. However, the #15 driver, making his first Cup Series start in 2023, was unhappy after retiring from the race. He called the incident pathetic, saying the Chastain "probably needs to get his butt whooped."

While the two drivers have put the incident in the past, Chastain revealed that he has not spoken with the other victim of the lap 81 incident, Kyle Larson.

Ross Chastain is relishing his time leading the drivers' standings

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying

Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain have continued their strong form from the previous season into 2023. 11 races into the season, Chastain sits atop the drivers' standings at 370 points.

Sharing his excitement, he said:

"Absolutely, I look at it every week!... I would always rather have one more point than one less. Everybody's trying to scrap up as many points as they can every week. It just goes to show that we're consistently running there. We're running really similar that we were last year, but we are finishing a bit better, which was a major focus at the beginning of 2023."

Driving for one of NASCAR's newest teams, Ross Chastain has emerged as a consistent threat for race wins and the championship. He will be keen on getting his first race win this season, to book his playoff spot.

