Ross Chastain hits out at Michael McDowell for running into him after being released from the medical center 

Ross Chastain expressed his feelings following his race-ending crash at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Michael McDowell caused the Trackhouse Racing driver to crash into the outside wall at Turn 3.The driver of the #1 Trackhouse Racing car crashed into the outside wall, resulting in a caution flag in the race. Chastain was attempting to block McDowell from making a move on the inside when the collision occurred. The Spire Motorsports driver has taken the blame for the crash. Chastain has since been released from the medical centre after the crash, and he spoke about the event.As reported by Speedway Digest, Ross Chastain said:&quot;Chastain has been checked and released from the care center &quot;I went into turn three and I think I got ran into&quot;Michael McDowell first entered NASCAR's Cup Series in 2008 as a part of Michael Waltrip Racing. After many seasons without a full-time ride, McDowell signed a full-time deal with Leavine Family Racing in 2017. He is now a veteran driver and drives the No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports.Chastain is known to be a hard racer but has had some recent incidents on-track with other drivers - particularly Joey Logano, with whom Chastain has been public about his efforts to de-escalate their tensions. Chastain has shown that he is interested in having a conversation in the spirit of finding common ground, despite his displaying a hard racing mentality. Chastain's approach to racing shows fierce intent, which he more recently capped off with a crowning victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting at the back of the field in that event.Ross Chastain embraces common ground with Joey Logano following aggressive run-ins previously Ross Chastain and Joey Logano, who have had a series of aggressive on-track incidents during the 2025 NASCAR season, including a notable collision at the Chicago Street Course and multiple contacts at Dover Motor Speedway, have made significant efforts to reconcile their differences. Their clashes sparked tension and frustration, particularly when Chastain spun Logano intentionally during the Chicago race, escalating their rivalry.Despite their competitive and occasionally physical interactions on the track, both drivers have acknowledged that their similar aggressive racing styles reflect a form of mutual respect.&quot;Joey and I, we're so similar, and I like it. For me, I think it's a compliment that we think that way just in life, and business, and racing. Occasionally, that comes to a physical contact on the track, and it did recently. We had a good time in Loudon for the tire test, good conversation, and good laughs in the garage yesterday,&quot; he said in an interaction with the media.At Indianapolis, the atmosphere between Chastain and Logano began to shift toward a more cordial and respectful relationship. They shared positive interactions during the Loudon tire test, including good conversations and laughs in the garage, signaling an easing of hostilities.