Ross Chastain and Josh Berry share insights on Goodyear tire test at Sonoma Raceway

Multiple NASCAR drivers, including Ross Chastain and Josh Berry, recently shared their opinions on the Goodyear tire test which was performed at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma Raceway, undergoing a repavement after nearly 23 years, saw the installation of a new asphalt surface last season. The California-based road course, home to the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 race, underwent a test race ahead of the recent Cup race in Richmond, drawing participation from a lineup of drivers eager to gauge the track's performance.

Among the drivers who participated in the test was Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Chevrolet driver, Ross Chastain. Speaking to reporters after the test, the 31-year-old shared his thoughts on the repaved surface and stated (via Motor Racing Network):

"I saw some (tire) falloff; actually, more than I thought. Part of it was my sloppy driving on my part; just being a little too greedy. But we had definite grip loss in the car. And it showed in lap time."

Josh Berry, Cup Series rookie who replaced veteran driver Kevin Harvick in Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 4 Ford, echoed Chastain's sentiments. Berry commended the track's new surface and the extra grip it offered. He added:

“I think they did a really good job. Obviously, it’s a lot different than — I’ve only been here once before — but a lot different than what we had last year; a lot more grip."

Ross Chastain on brake pedal, tire gripping at Sonoma Raceway

Expanding on the technical adjustments necessitated by the repaved surface, Ross Chastain shed light on the need for drivers to adapt their tire management skills. He added, via the aforementioned source:

"We’re in different gears — we’re in second, where we used to be in first; we’re in fifth, where we used to be in fourth. Everything’s kind of up in the air. Everything’s happening fast. Just trying to stay off the brake pedal and trying to let the car roll, use the tire grip for what it is."

Ross Chastain has competed in four races at Sonoma Raceway, with his best outing being a seventh-place finish in 2021 and 2022. Starting from 15th, he secured a 10th-place finish at the road course last season.

After seven races in the ongoing campaign, Ross Chastain finds himself in ninth position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 207 points to his name and a sole top-5 finish in COTA. He finished 15th in the recent Toyota Owners 400 race in Richmond.