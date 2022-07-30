"I’ve learned so much about how to drive road courses" - Ross Chastain on why he is looking forward to racing at Indianapolis

Ross Chastain will be in for a doubleheader weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The Alva, Florida native will hit the track on Saturday for Xfinity Series before summarizing the weekend with the Verizona 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday. The event is set to roll out on July 30, 2022, and will mark Chastain’s fourth road course and 23rd race of the season.

Ross Chastain has been performing extremely well in general, but his road course results this season have been stunning. As he prepares to hit the IMS for the two races this weekend, Chastain has cited that he’s looking forward to the race, since he has learned a lot about racing on road courses.

Speaking to the media, the 29-year-old said:

“I am looking forward to the Indy road course. Several years ago I wasn’t very good at road courses, but now I’ve learned so much about how to drive road courses that I look forward to them. I’ll be running the Xfinity car on Saturday which will be good to get some reps in before the big race on Sunday.”

Judging by his schedule, Chastain has enough track time this weekend, starting with the qualifying race earlier in the day before proceeding to the Xfinity race at 3:30 pm ET. The Florida native believes that this will be a good weekend for his team since his teammate Daniel Suarez has also displayed convincing results in past road course races.

Trackhouse Racing drivers Chastain and Suarez claimed their first win this season in road courses, with Suarez winning the race at Sonoma. Chastain was the first driver to win a road course race this season after winning the Circuit of the Americas' race in March. He then recorded a seventh-place finish at Sonoma and a fourth-place finish at Road America, meaning he has scored top-ten finishes in all the road course races so far this season.

Will there be payback for Ross Chastain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Fans will be waiting to see if the hard racing between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin will continue this weekend. The two have been making headlines in the past few races for racing hard against each other, and Ross Chastain is the genesis of all this.

In the recently concluded Pocono race, Hamlin and Chastain were running side-by-side before Hamlin made contact with Chastain, sending him into the wall, after which the Trackhouse Racing driver was done for the day.

Hamlin’s move was seen as retaliation for numerous incidents that have happened before. Chastain wrecked Hamlin twice in a different event. Though he apologized after both incidents, Hamlin wasn’t pleased with Chastain’s repeated mistakes. After last weekend’s incidents, fans are now waiting to see if Chastain will seek vengeance on Sunday.

