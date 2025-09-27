Ross Chastain opens up on letting Denny Hamlin pass at Loudon amid Ty Gibbs controversy 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 27, 2025 19:24 GMT
Denny Hamlin (left) and Ross Chastain (right). Source: IMAGN
Denny Hamlin (left) and Ross Chastain (right). Source: IMAGN

Ross Chastain revealed the reason he let Denny Hamlin pass him during the NASCAR playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He said that he allowed the pass to avoid competing with drivers who were trailing Hamlin.

Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin had a heated exchange that escalated after the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Their altercation spilled onto the track, where several incidents took place before Hamlin spun Gibbs into the wall. For quite a few laps, they tangled fiercely for 11th position. Hamlin’s championship playoff hopes were impacted in the process, and on the other hand, Gibbs, not going to the playoffs, still competed hard.

Ross Chastain disclosed that he allowed Denny Hamlin to overtake him during the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire (Loudon) while there were some team tensions between Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. Chastain admitted that upon seeing Hamlin's superior speed, he opted to let him pass so that he could benefit from the move. While speaking to Bob Pockrass, he said:

"Letting Denny by was ,was the thing to do at that point and that'll come back around so I can tell you I don't my teammates don't have that hard of a time with me so that's where I'm at...He was just faster and I was gonna cost myself more time so to keep whoever was behind him from catching me I needed to get back in line, and I was gonna if I stacked us up I was gonna have three cars past me instead of just one."
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for Ross Chastain has been successful and steady. Over 30 races, Chastain has achieved one victory, three top-five finishes, and 11 top-ten finishes. His average finishing position is 16.13. He has been in front for a total of 72 laps and has a car performance percentage of 93.67% for the races he has participated in.

Apart from a few unfortunate events, the May race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was his best and most distinguishing performance, where he came out as a winner. His lowest point of the season was the Daytona 500, where he came in 40th place, and in addition, he has had four DNFs.

Ross Chastain confident about Trackhouse’s intermediate program to replicate 2024 Kansas win

Ross Chastain enters the 2025 Kansas Speedway race with confidence, building on his victory at the same track in 2024. He believes Trackhouse Racing has the strongest intermediate track program for his No. 1 car, which gives him a solid shot at winning or at least finishing in the top five if they can replicate their performance from Kansas last year and Charlotte this year. Despite this optimism, Chastain acknowledges some inconsistency he has had at other mile-and-a-half tracks this season.

“I feel our intermediate program is the strongest for the No. 1 car out of the different types of tracks,” Ross Chastain said during a recent press-release. “I think if we can replicate how we ran at Kansas last year and Charlotte this year, that we'll have a strong shot to win or definitely run inside the top-five.”
“We haven't been able to do that at all of the mile-and-a-half tracks this year though. The little bit of a question mark going into Kansas is if we can replicate those races,” he added.

Trackhouse Racing, co-owned originally by rapper Pitbull and former driver Justin Marks, is undergoing some changes, with teammate Daniel Suarez expected to leave and rookie Connor Zilisch joining the team full-time.

