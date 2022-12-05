Ross Chastain provides surprising reason behind Team Trackhouse's successful 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season marked the career-best season for Ross Chastain on the Trackhouse Racing Team. Driving the #1 Chevrolet, he scored his first two career wins, including 15 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes, and finished the season second in the Championship standings behind season winner Joey Logano. Moreover, in his first-ever Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, he crossed the finish line in third place.

How have Chastain and Trackhouse Racing been so successful this year? Several reasons played a role. He revealed one of them during the NASCAR Awards show at the Music City Center in Nashville.

When the show host was asked about the reason behind the team’s success, Ross Chastain said:

“The new car. NASCAR and the France family unveiled and rolled out a car that was, in my opinion, the largest reset this sport has ever seen. And my belief, from the very first race at the beach, there was a better design, nine car and a better-built car. You could weld it together different. And as recently as last year, with my time in the 42 car, you could design and build a better car.”

He continued:

“Now we buy the cars and it's reset it. And that's the reason that Track House exists. It’s the reason that Justin Marks and Pitbull and Ty Norris set out on this voyage. The first time I heard about Track House a few years ago directly involved the new car. And once we got our hands on it through the testing last off-season, we knew we had something special.”

Chastain's reasons appear surprising considering the number of complaints drivers have raised over the Next Gen car. Safety concerns specifically constitute a major part of these complaints.

Ross Chastain is excited about the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

During the ceremony, Ross Chastain also said that he is proud of his #1 Trackhouse Racing’s effort and excited for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He later said that it was his first at-bat with Trackhouse Racing and is eagerly waiting for next season.

Chastain said:

“So I am proud of the effort. But it's a new car. That’s why we've been able to do what we do. And we bought in early. And I'm excited for the future. This is our first at-bat, so if this is our first try together are as a group, I just can't wait. For what? Tomorrow.”

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

