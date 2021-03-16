NASCAR: Ross Chastain to do double duty at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain will see action in the Camping World Truck Series for the first time this year on Saturday in the Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will pilot the No. 44 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports. In the first three races of the year, that truck has seen James Buescher, Conor Daly, and Jett Nolan get behind the wheel.

When the Cup Series takes to the track for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Ross Chastain will be in his regular seat of the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Camaro.

Racing with a Marine Veteran in Al Niece has truly been some of the best days of my life, and we get to do it again! #PressTheAttack



And 😍 it’s in a Terry Labonte throwback with @diecast_b https://t.co/shBkszJQjY — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) March 10, 2021

Ross Chastain gets the okay from Chip Ganassi Racing

“Racing is what I love to do, so anytime I can come race in the Truck Series, I’m excited to do it,” said Chastain in a team release. “A huge thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come race with Niece Motorsports. I enjoy working with the group at Niece Motorsports; they always have fast Chevrolets ready to go. I’m looking forward to contending for a win; we had such a strong truck in this race last year.”

Ross Chastain heads to Atlanta with three wins for Niece Motorsports

Ross Chastain and truck owner Al Niece are no strangers. The 28-year old gave the team its first victory at Kansas Speedway in 2019 and added two more before the season concluded. Overall, he has made 35 starts, spread over three years.

“Ross has done so much for this organization; we’re excited any time we can get him back in a truck,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Every time Ross gets in a truck, you know you’re going to get his best effort. Our whole organization has been working as hard as we can to build great trucks for all four teams, so we are looking forward to a successful weekend in Atlanta.”

Ross Chastain began the season with a P7 in the Daytona 500 but has not cracked the top 10 since. He has had two starts at Atlanta and will be looking for his first top 25 finish.