Ross Chastain “really proud” following first major landmark of 2025 season

Ross Chastain, the NASCAR driver, thanked his team for the impressive performance during the race at Texas Motor Speedway. He finished in the second spot in the race in a show of strategic and driving brilliance.

Chastain, the driver of the #1 Trackhouse Racing, began the race in 31st place, making his path to the podium spots particularly difficult. He finished second, overcoming a broken jack during a pit stop (early in the final stage, which set him back into the 20s) and through steady progress and strategic moves, made it to the top of the field with 25 laps to go.

In the closing laps, Chastain surged into contention, eventually passing Ryan Blaney for second place and nearly challenging the eventual winner, Joey Logano.

In a show of impressive and aggressive driving to go up the field, Ross Chastain shared a post on X where he acknowledged the steady progress that the team had made throughout the race. He thanked his crew chief, Phil Surgen, for making the necessary “adjustments”.

"Really proud of this 1 team for getting our car better throughout the race! Phil made some really good adjustments in the middle of the race to put us on the right track. We’ll take P2 but looking forward to trying for one better next weekend at @kansasspeedway!"

Ross Chastain has built a reputation of being a consistent performer in the top NASCAR series. He has competed in over 230 Cup Series races across his nine seasons and has notched five wins. His breakthrough season came in 2022 when he scored his first Cup win at the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix and later the win at Talladega.

He is currently ranked in 11th in the Cup Standings with 281 points, and has notched five top-10 finishes this season, continuing his trend of being a playoff contender.

NASCAR penalized Ross Chastain but later rescinded it during Texas Cup race

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, was initially penalized for allegedly driving through too many pit boxes during a pit stop.

However, after a review, NASCAR rescinded the penalty, determining that Chastain had not violated the rule. Jeff Gluck reported the news.

"NASCAR issues a penalty to Ross Chastain for driving through too many pit boxes, then rescinds it and says disregard. Assuming there was a review," Gluck wrote.

The penalty reversal was crucial for Chastain, who was looking to rebound after a disappointing finish at Talladega the previous week. The strong result at Texas also matched Chastain's best performance of the year, tying his fifth-place finish at Las Vegas.

