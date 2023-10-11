Ross Chastain reflects on missing out on the NASCAR playoff round of 8 by a “couple of points”

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain narrowly missed out on advancing to the third round of the Cup Series playoffs following the race at Charlotte Roval.

Despite a commendable season, the 30-year-old fell short of reclaiming the heights he achieved in the previous year's playoffs.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Chastain candidly shared his reflections on the race. When asked about what might have turned the tide in his favor, Chastain wryly replied,

"A couple points."

He couldn't help but look back at the pivotal moment at Talladega, acknowledging that the crash in Stage 1 proved insurmountable, a regret he now carries. Ross Chastain said:

"I gotta back up to Talladega. Just the crash in Stage 1 there, that's ultimately what (I) couldn't overcome. I get to live with that now."

Despite the elimination, Chastain found solace in the remarkable speed of his car during the race in Charlotte. Expressing his satisfaction, he noted,

"Today, a lot of satisfaction with the speed of the car. I thought we could race in the top five, and that's a big step forward for me at the Roval and for this group. We've always struggled here."

What went wrong for Ross Chastain in the Talladega race?

Chastain's playoff journey had begun on a promising note, finishing an impressive #2 in the first of the trifecta of Round of 12 races in Texas.

However, the narrative took an unfortunate turn at Talladega, where a crash on lap 60 of Stage 1 abruptly ended his race. The repercussions of that crash proved to be detrimental in his playoff pursuit.

In the end, a solid #10 place finish in Charlotte Roval was not enough to secure Chastain a coveted spot in the Round of 8.

Alongside Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain found himself among the four drivers eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs.

Looking ahead, Chastain is determined to close out the season on a high, vowing to deliver standout performances in the remaining races.

"I can't wait to go to Vegas, but I'll come back to more road courses now with changed directions on our setups, and it's going to be fun," he affirmed.

As the NASCAR season heads towards its climax, fans will be watching to see if Ross Chastain can finish his NASCAR Cup Series season with a flourish.