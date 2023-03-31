Ross Chastain rejoins hands with legendary wall-riding sponsors

On Wednesday, March 29, Trackhouse Racing announced that Moose Fraternity, a long-time primary sponsorship partner for Ross Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, has signed a multi-race deal for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

According to a press release from the team, the international fraternal organization will adorn the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in four Cup Series races starting at Talladega Superspeedway (April 23). The black and red scheme will then return at the World Wide Technology Raceway (June 4), followed by Watkins Glen International (August 20), and Martinsville Speedway (October 29).

In a statement, Ross Chastain, who is a member of Tice and Shores, Florida, Lodge 1287 within the Moose Fraternity, claimed he is excited to continue his partnership with the company. Chastain said:

“I am glad we can continue this partnership with Moose for so many reasons. Moose does an amazing amount of charity work for a lot of people and getting to meet the Moose members across the country has been a lot of fun.”

Ross Chastain has had an amazing 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far, as he has secured two top-five finishes and stands second in the drivers’ standings with 211 points.

Moose Fraternity’s logo on Ross Chastain’s car includes some high-profile events in 2022 season

The venues of the races where the Moose Fraternity logo will feature are based on the success that Ross Chastain achieved with their sponsorship. In one race, he earned the victory while in another he qualified for his first appearance in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was an important race for #1 Trackhouse Racing driver as he claimed his second win of the 2022 season.

Moose Fraternity’s logo also featured on Chastain’s car during one of the most iconic moments in recent NASCAR history in a playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Chastain pulled off a video-game move in turn 3 and 4 on the final lap of the race to secure his Championship 4 berth.

The move gave him a ticket to the 2022 Cup Series Championship 4. He ended the season in second-place in the championship standings. The move also went viral on social media and gave Moose Fraternity visibility in front of millions of people.

Chastain added:

“I think the whole world knows about the Moose Fraternity after Martinsville. I hope that attention made everyone see all the great work the Moose Fraternity does across the nation and honestly, how much fun it is to be a member.”

