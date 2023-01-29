Ross Chastain reveals 'meaningful' partnership after Trackhouse Racing snap up additional sponsor

Trackhouse Racing recently announced an expanded sponsorship for their drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez from Kubota Tractor Corporation for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both drivers will carry the familiar orange Kubota paint scheme in select races in 2023.

Kubota Tractor Corp. became the official Tractor company of the team after sponsoring Ross Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet last season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The company is expanding its sponsorship to six Cup Series races in the 2023 season.

Trackhouse Racing @TeamTrackhouse



With each of We'll be smashing more watermelons and pinatas in the @kubota_usa car starting at Auto Club Speedway on February 26th!With each of @RossChastain ’s top-10 finishes, Kubota will be donating $10,000 to Farmers Veteran Coalition helping veterans transition into careers in farming. We'll be smashing more watermelons and pinatas in the @kubota_usa car starting at Auto Club Speedway on February 26th!With each of @RossChastain’s top-10 finishes, Kubota will be donating $10,000 to Farmers Veteran Coalition helping veterans transition into careers in farming. https://t.co/SrRvGr4ggb

Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet will carry out the Kubota paint scheme in five races, starting with the second Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, followed by Phoenix Raceway on March 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, Kansas Speedway on September 10, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.

Daniel Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet will carry out the scheme for only one race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on September 24.

Speaking about his new sponsor, Suarez said:

"I feel like I am joining a new family. Ross has told me so many good things about Kubota and their equipment, so I'm looking forward to joining him in Kubota Country."

WWEX Racing @WWEXRacing 🖤; we’re primed for a supercharged season with @teamtrackhouse, @rosschastain, and @daniel_suarezg across 21 races in 2023! Just wait to see what's in store this year. #rosschastain #danielsuarez #wwexracing #nascar The blue is back and better than ever🖤; we’re primed for a supercharged season with @teamtrackhouse, @rosschastain, and @daniel_suarezg across 21 races in 2023! Just wait to see what's in store this year. #thisistrackhouse The blue is back and better than ever 💙🖤; we’re primed for a supercharged season with @teamtrackhouse, @rosschastain, and @daniel_suarezg across 21 races in 2023! Just wait to see what's in store this year. #thisistrackhouse #rosschastain #danielsuarez #wwexracing #nascar https://t.co/1WT37WSC2D

The Trackhouse Racing team also announced a donation of $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for each Kubota-sponsored race in which Chastain finishes inside the top-10.

Ross Chastain spoke about his new sponsor for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Ross Chastain is coming off a successful 2022 NASCAR Cup Series where he scored two wins and 15 top-five finishes. He went on to advance to the championship race in 2022, ultimately finishing second in the Championship standings.

Speaking about his new partner, Chastain said:

"Growing up in a farming family, the hard work and lessons I learned are what has molded me into the racecar driver you see on the track today. This sponsorship from Kubota is especially meaningful to me because it allows me to use my platform to shine a bright light on agriculture and on the men and women who work so hard to feed all of us."

"I'm excited to get the Kubota orange paint scheme back out on the track this season and also help military veterans get their start in farming with each top-10 finish."

Watch Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes